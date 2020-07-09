Xiaomi puts its own Airpods on sale for less than 20 euros

Xiaomi is what you have, that if you get lost for a couple of weeks and do not follow their adventures, you can miss some of the most interesting gadgets of the entire market. And it is that how to resist the prices of the Chinese, who continue to demonstrate that many of the products we buy and for which significant amounts are paid, can be obtained for much lower quantities.

It is the case of these TWS Encok W04 Pro that, to summarize a lot, we will call them as the "Xiaomi Airpods" although in reality the manufacturer is the Baseus brand, a regular of collaborations with the Chinese when it comes to accessories that have to do with sound. And as you can see from the attached photos, these bluetooth headphones look very good.

Already on the Youpin platform

As is customary in many of Xiaomi's releases, these TWS Encok W04 Pro have just been released on Youpin, the crowdfunding platform of the Chinese, with very interesting hardware specifications. The first one has to do with sound, since it has 13mm drivers. and a highly elastic diaphragm that guarantees us to listen to what we want with a completely clean sound, where the high and low tones do not clash or fade.

New wireless headphones from Xiaomi.

An important detail of these wireless headphones is always their autonomy, that they last us many hours before having to recharge them. That is why these TWS Encok W04 Pro have 4 or 5 hours per earphone, on a total of 20 in total that arise from adding the time we earn by recharging them with 400 mAh. from the battery in the case.

Compatible with bluetooth 5.0, they have a transmission speed of 24Mbps and a maximum connection distance that the manufacturer has set at about 10 meters. This, for a medium-sized house is perfect because it allows us to continue listening or talking on the phone without having to have the smartphone in hand. In addition, it will be possible to control the reproduction of everything we hear thanks to the touch surfaces that they have located in the trunk of the headphones themselves.

As we tell you, these TWS Encok W04 Pro you have them available to book on Youpin, at a price of about 20 euros to change, and in several color options: black, gray, white and pink, a range that goes far beyond what its main competitor offers, for example. Or can we talk about competition when some cost 139 euros and the others just 20?

