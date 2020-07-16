Xiaomi presents the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic headphones with noise cancellation

More announcements from the Xiaomi front. During the keynote this afternoon, new noise canceling earphones were also shown Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, which are able to guarantee up to 5 hours of uninterrupted use on a single charge, in addition to those guaranteed by the case.

The earphones are equipped with a double microphone for the cancellation of ambient noise, which filters out background noise to ensure high-quality sound quality when making calls and playing music.

Also present the in-ear detection technology, which allows users to pause audio by removing a headset from the ear. Thanks to the touch surface, on the other hand, by touching the headset twice, you can answer calls and access voice control.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic support both SBC and AAC audio codecs, and are compatible with both Android and iOS.

As for the price, they will be available on Mi.com starting from 00:01 on July 16 to 39.99 Euros but, as happens with the new Mi Smart Band 5, for 24 hours you can buy them on Mi.com at the Early Bird price of 34.99 Euros while stocks last. From the end of July, however, they will also land at the Authorized Mi Stores and the main distribution chains.

Xiaomi today also announced the arrival of the Mi TV Stick in Italy.