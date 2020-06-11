Xiaomi presents its new laser projector with 4K image quality

It must be recognized that one of the technologies that have evolved the best in recent years has to do with that of projectors, with those devices that allow us to enjoy at home a feeling similar to that of cinemas and, more importantly, all thanks to increasingly powerful devices, with better image quality and compactness.

The projectors of even 15 years ago have nothing to do with the ones we have now, which some fit in our pockets and use laser technologies to project images of extraordinary quality, sharpness and precision. And in that, we are, with A Xiaomi that from time to time offers us some devices to keep in mind.

Proof of this is this Mi Laser Projector 1S 4K that has just been launched in China and which, according to the manufacturer, It offers 30% more shine compared to other models from previous generations. Not to mention that it has a fully scalable size range that goes from 80 inches of screen to 150.

4K quality and power to see everything

Talking about a 4K projector is saying a lot because due to the nature of the projection, it takes a lot of light and power to reflect that resolution on the surface on which we project the image. That is why this Xiaomi Mi Laser Projector 1S 4K does not have problems to do it thanks to the laser technology that it uses and that allows it to combine two essential elements: brightness and precision to offer the sharpest image possible.

Xiaomi Mi Laser 1S 4K Projector.

This projector installs a T968-H processor, accompanied by 2GB of RAM and 32 of internal storage, where we can save movies or any other content that we want to enjoy. The projector has three heat sinks, which prevent it from overheating, and when installing it we will need very little space to project the image on the wall, just a few centimetres: from 14 to get an 80-inch screen up to half a meter necessary by 150.

The projector has a 4K image quality with HDR 10 certification, 2,000 ANSI Lumens and can operate in natural light conditions around him without problems. It has a full HDMI connector, USB 3.0 and a life cycle of its light source of about 25,000 hours of use, according to estimates by the company itself. It is already on sale in some Asian retailers at a price of about $ 1,838, that is, about 1,630 euros in exchange, although it is on sale. Once this period has ended, it will return to its launch price of 2,121 dollars, that is, 1,880 euros.