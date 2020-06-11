EntertainmentTech News
Updated:

Xiaomi presents its new laser projector with 4K image quality

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches a smart kitchen for less than 200 euros

Xiaomi It continues to innovate and launch curious new products on the market. While we wait for the launch...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

Emulates: the electric motorcycle with McFly technology that allows you to travel through time

As is happening in the electric car sector, motorcycles are living their own revolution in the heart of this...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

eFootball PES 2020: Review of the free Euro 2020 DLC

The European Football Championships are played on Pro Evolution Soccer: let's analyze together all the details of the new...
Read more
5G NewsBrian Adam -

OPPO Find X2 Neo Review: 5G and balanced specifications at the right price

After a few weeks of testing and the publication of the preview together with Find X2 Lite, the time...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Google says goodbye to Chromecast and welcomes "Sabrina" with Android TV

Chromecast is one of the most successful HDMI keys in recent years, present in millions of homes where things...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches the Mijia Laser Projector TV 1S 4K, its new 4K projector with HDR

This week is going to be very big for Xiaomi. The company will present its new My Band 5,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

It must be recognized that one of the technologies that have evolved the best in recent years has to do with that of projectors, with those devices that allow us to enjoy at home a feeling similar to that of cinemas and, more importantly, all thanks to increasingly powerful devices, with better image quality and compactness.

The projectors of even 15 years ago have nothing to do with the ones we have now, which some fit in our pockets and use laser technologies to project images of extraordinary quality, sharpness and precision. And in that, we are, with A Xiaomi that from time to time offers us some devices to keep in mind.

Proof of this is this Mi Laser Projector 1S 4K that has just been launched in China and which, according to the manufacturer, It offers 30% more shine compared to other models from previous generations. Not to mention that it has a fully scalable size range that goes from 80 inches of screen to 150.

4K quality and power to see everything

Talking about a 4K projector is saying a lot because due to the nature of the projection, it takes a lot of light and power to reflect that resolution on the surface on which we project the image. That is why this Xiaomi Mi Laser Projector 1S 4K does not have problems to do it thanks to the laser technology that it uses and that allows it to combine two essential elements: brightness and precision to offer the sharpest image possible.

Xiaomi Mi Laser 1S 4K Projector.

This projector installs a T968-H processor, accompanied by 2GB of RAM and 32 of internal storage, where we can save movies or any other content that we want to enjoy. The projector has three heat sinks, which prevent it from overheating, and when installing it we will need very little space to project the image on the wall, just a few centimetres: from 14 to get an 80-inch screen up to half a meter necessary by 150.

The projector has a 4K image quality with HDR 10 certification, 2,000 ANSI Lumens and can operate in natural light conditions around him without problems. It has a full HDMI connector, USB 3.0 and a life cycle of its light source of about 25,000 hours of use, according to estimates by the company itself. It is already on sale in some Asian retailers at a price of about $ 1,838, that is, about 1,630 euros in exchange, although it is on sale. Once this period has ended, it will return to its launch price of 2,121 dollars, that is, 1,880 euros.

More Articles Like This

Valorant Review: a new contender to the throne of the tactical FPS

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
The new Riot Games IP has been live for a week now: the time has come to tell you our about Valorant. VALORANT has enjoyed...
Read more

Mediaworld discounts: offer on an HP Pavilion notebook with i5 and GeForce GTX 1650

Laptops Brian Adam -
Discounts on laptops continue from Mediaworld today. The price reduction we are talking about in this news is 200 Euros and concerns a HP...
Read more

Immune, the expert’s warning: "about 100 thousand real activations"

Apps Brian Adam -
Immuni has been active for a few days, in four regions to which the others will be added on June 15th. The feedback, apparently,...
Read more

Xiaomi makes the Mi Band 5 official, and it is more expensive than the Mi Band 4

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
After a few days of small leaks, Xiaomi has finally announced today the Mi Band 5, the new smart bracelet successor to the successful...
Read more

Leaf, the smart mask that you can control with your mobile and cleans itself

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Very few imagined that after the virus had left (or rather, its attenuation, because it is still there), the panorama that was going to...
Read more

Chrome will have a tool that can convert any audio to text

Apps Brian Adam -
Google has been experimenting for some time with these tools that are capable of transcribing sound into text instantly and in real-time. AND With...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Xiaomi presents its new laser projector with 4K image quality

It must be recognized that one of the technologies that have evolved the best in recent years has to...
Read more
Game Reviews

Valorant Review: a new contender to the throne of the tactical FPS

Brian Adam -
The new Riot Games IP has been live for a week now: the time has come to tell you our about Valorant. VALORANT has enjoyed...
Read more
Latest news

600 workers to be laid off at Bombardier in the North

Brian Adam -
Airline manufacturing company Bombardier has announced that it is to release 600 people from its Northern bases. The Canadian company is one of the largest...
Read more
Laptops

Mediaworld discounts: offer on an HP Pavilion notebook with i5 and GeForce GTX 1650

Brian Adam -
Discounts on laptops continue from Mediaworld today. The price reduction we are talking about in this news is 200 Euros and concerns a HP...
Read more
Latest news

Kinahan criticizes his involvement in boxing

Brian Adam -
Fine Gael TD for Dublin-Rathdown, Neale Richmond, said Daniel Kinahan cannot exploit international boxers to hide the law. Neale Richmond commented on the gratitude of...
Read more
Apps

Immune, the expert’s warning: "about 100 thousand real activations"

Brian Adam -
Immuni has been active for a few days, in four regions to which the others will be added on June 15th. The feedback, apparently,...
Read more
Latest news

US threatens North Korea

Brian Adam -
Pyongyang: Responding to the State Department's regret over North-South relations, North Korea has threatened to "restrain its tongue" and focus on resolving its internal...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: