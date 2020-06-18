Xiaomi prepares a Mi 10 Pro + with 12X optical zoom and ultra-fast 65W charge, according to leaks

Xiaomi seems to have no intention of letting her Mi 10 family rest and there are more and more models that are part of it. From the Mi 10 Lite that became its base to the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro that fixed the distance to the ceiling. But that ceiling is about to look even higher as there is already news of a new model on the way, a Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro + full of surnames.

With this string of surnames that reminds us more of a Huawei phone, one of Xiaomi’s direct competitors, the Chinese manufacturer will bring us a full-power phone with some more than interesting additions. Like the fact of having a high refresh rate for your screen, or as the presence of a fast charge at the level of the fastest on the market. WCCFTech tells it.

120Hz refresh rate and 12x optical zoom

Following the line of other high ranges of this 2020, Xiaomi will bet on the Snapdragon 865 on the front of your new device. The brain that has already put in command of its Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro and that will repeat on board the Plus model, although we do not have data on what memories would accompany it.

We do know that the screen will reach 120Hz refresh rate, thus exceeding the 90Hz exhibited by the Mi 10 Pro, and which will have a 65W maximum charging speed, thus equating itself to the OPPO SuperVOOC that it has already mounted in one of its last terminals. But there are more leaked data about this Mi 10 Pro +.

There is also news in the photographic section since the optical zoom in the high-end of Xiaomi would take an important leap. If we currently have 3.7X on the Mi 10 Pro, the Plus model would reach 12 increases. We imagine, as this has not been disclosed, that through a camera with a periscope system in order to achieve a focal length sufficient to speak of 12 increases.

120Hz, 65W and 12X optical zoom for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro +

Of course, we would talk that this Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro + would come with 5G SA and NSA Built-in thanks to its processor, although for now there is no more information about it beyond a poster and some leaked specifications. We will be attentive to see how far this model goes and if we will see it step on the market. Xiaomi is not resting, and this future Mi 10 Pro + is the proof of it.