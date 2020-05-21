Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro, the successor of one of the cheapest and most powerful mobiles is renewed with more cameras and 5G

After a first international mobile phone that remains a king in sales, Poco, one of Xiaomi’s ‘sub-brands’, has just launched the second international model: the Poco F2 Pro. True to the strategy that gave rise to the first Pocophone, the new phone offers great power with the promise of a sufficiently tight price. And without losing photographic versatility along the way.

Recommending the Pocophone F1 was always a success since Xiaomi knew how to do it very well for combine power, performance, autonomy and low price. After almost two years on the market, and without us knowing if there would finally be a successor, we finally have a worthy brother of the original: the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro. Elegant design, good construction, bold colors, large dimensions and with the promise of offer a lot for quite a bit ‘(the joke is widely used, but it always works well). Is it what was expected? Let’s see it in depth.

Datasheet of Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro screen AMOLED 6.67 ”

Full HD +, HDR10 +

180 Hz touch response Dimensions and weight 163.3 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm

218 grams Processor Snapdragon 865 RAM 6/8 GB Storage 128/256 GB Frontal camera 20 MP

Motorized Rear camera Quadruple camera:

64 MP IMX686 OIS

13 MP wide angle 123 degree

5 MP telephoto and macro

2 MP bokeh Drums 4,700 mAh

30W fast charge Operating system Android 10

MIUI 11 Connectivity 5G SA / NSA

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5

Dual GPS

NFC

USB-C

Infrared emitter

Headphone jack Others Fingerprint reader on the screen Price –

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro: a Redmi K30 Pro with another name

Xiaomi has us accustomed to changing the name of the devices when they cross the borders where they were initially launched. ‘Redmis’ that become ‘Xiaomis’, ‘CC’ mobiles that become ‘Notes’ and the Redmi K30 Pro, originally presented by China on March 24, which Internationally Renowned to Poco F2 Pro. And it is not bad news, rather the opposite: the new Poco aims at great quality while minimizing cost, the brand’s mantra.

The Snapdragon 865 is the processor that gives life to the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro. Just as it happened with the Pocophone F1, which introduced the best processor of the year in a mobile contained in price, with the aforementioned 865 the phone gains maximum power; and it bounces off 5G connectivity, something that little by little is also reaching the mid-range. In addition, the powerful SoC is accompanied by sufficient RAM memory (6 or 8 GB) and plenty of storage (128 or 256 GB).

The battery is another of the hallmarks of the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro: with 4,700 mAh capacity, and 30W fast charge, the new phone points to outstanding autonomy, just as it happened in the Pocophone F1. And without forgetting USB C, headphone jack, NFC and infrared emitter: connectivity is a great asset of the Poco F2 Pro.

Large screen and many cameras

The bulky numbers go hand in hand with the processor, also connectivity and autonomy, but they don’t just stop there: the new Poco offers a large 6.67-inch diagonal AMOLED display that doesn’t do without HDR10 + nor a response to touch with minimal latency. In addition, the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro makes the most of the front thanks to the fact that it does not cut the screen at any point: its surface is clean and without holes. In addition, it offers an optical fingerprint reader under the panel.

There is no mobile that goes on the market and does not aspire to multiply the cameras in order to offer more possibilities in the field of photography. In this sense, the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro includes a rear quad module that maintains the ‘X’ design already seen in the Redmi K30 Pro. 64 megapixel as the primary sensor, 13-megapixel camera with ultra-wide lens A telephoto camera that also works for macro shots and a fourth 2-megapixel sensor dedicated to recording the depth of the scene.

Ahead of the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro relies on a motorized mechanism that extends the front camera when it is needed. The chosen sensor is a 20-megapixel panoramic that is supported by the camera application to offer different modes of beauty.

The Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro offers great versatility in photography and maintains the cleanliness of the front thanks to its motorized front camera

The Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro bets on MIUI 11 with its own launcher, something different from that of Xiaomi phones. Part updated to Android 10 and will access the new MIUI 12 soon.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro

The phone has just been officially unveiled. It will be an international mobile that will be distributed in a wide variety of markets, including Spanish, at the following prices:

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro 6/128 GB : 549 euros.

: 549 euros. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro 8/256 GB: 649 euros.

The Poco F2 Pro will be sold in Spain through the official Xiaomi store on May 25. If you reserve between May 12 and 15, official mobile pre-purchase, the basic version of the Poco F2 Pro will cost 499 euros (6/128 GB).