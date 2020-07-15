Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Xiaomi Ninebot ES1L: a folding electric scooter at a great price

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

It does not seem that Xiaomi, or rather, Ninebot (Segway), is much concerned that just a few days after the launch of its Ninebot C30 another electric scooter reaches the market with which to facilitate mobility through cities in these summer days where you feel like going for a walk through parks and streets to enjoy the good weather. But it has, with its new ES1L model.

This electric scooter maintains the company's tradition of offering very attractive gadgets in its design, easy to handle and, above all, we can transport them anywhere while we leave them loading. Whether at home, in the office, or after the summer when we return to college or university.

Versatile and powerful

This Ninebot brand electric scooter it has a nice design, very focused on the youngest, and with some bright colors that attract attention in black and orange. Heir to its older brother, the Ninebot ES1, it is made with an aluminum structure and resistant to liquids, since it has IPX6 certification, which will allow us to put it in all the puddles we see without fear of anything happening to it in all its electric parts.

Xiaomi Ninebot ES1L.

Able to bear a weight of 100kg., This Ninebot ES1L will allow you to circulate at a maximum speed of 20km / h. thanks to its 500W motor weighing just 11 kilos, making it quite light to carry and fold. And that is precisely one of its great virtues, that we can easily pick it up to transport it anywhere, even in the car to take it to the beach and the mountains.

Scooter folding system.

Autonomy is crucial in this type of scooter and in this case we can get 20 kilometers with a single charge. It offers a BMS security system, three different modes of circulation at different speeds, an LED front light capable of illuminating more than thirteen meters in front of the scooter and a mini-hanger on the inside (just below the handlebar) where you can hang a backpack, a bag or any small package that you need to transport.

Already available in China, let's hope this Ninebot ES1L arrives in Europe soon. Its official price is 1,599 yuan, which, in exchange, is about 200 euros. A more than interesting amount for a gadget that can solve mobility problems in any destination we go to this summer that has just started.

