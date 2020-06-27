Xiaomi mistakenly filters 7 new products for July and August

Xiaomi It will not stop launching new products this summer. The company is preparing to launch in the coming weeks in Spain the My TV Stick , in addition to a new 75-inch Smart TV model. However, many new products have been leaked in the new catalog for July and August.

The catalog leak comes from the Philippines, where Xiaomi sells hundreds of products. Among them, the arrival of some has been confirmed, such as the My TV Stick, which has already leaked to an unboxing in its Full HD version. We also find other minor products that we will see below.

My Watch Outdoors

The first product is a new Xiaomi watch. Although it has no smart features, it is waterproof up to 50 meters, displays two hours at a time, and has a stopwatch and alarm clock. Basically, a watch like any other. It costs 990 Philippine pesos, about 18 euros.

My Electric Scooter Pro 2

We also found confirmation of the successor to the Mi Electric Scooter Pro, Xiaomi’s fastest and most autonomous scooter. A few months ago they showed the Scooter 1S, which included the screen of the Pro model to see the speed in real-time or the power mode that we carry. The rest of the characteristics remained the same.

Thus, we do not know exactly what this Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 will bring back. In the image, we can see that it reaches up to 25 km / h, that it has a range of 45 km, a 300 W motor, and a weight of 14.2 kg, with connectivity to the Mi Home app. Everything exactly the same as the current model. Hopefully, it will cost the same as the current model.

My True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic

Xiaomi already has so many models of wireless headphones that it is difficult to keep count. Now, they are going to launch the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, even cheaper than the ones they currently sell, although we do not know what their price will be.

My TV Stick

Xiaomi delights us with a new render of the Mi TV Stick. This is the first official confirmation by the company on its arrival, where we can see that it will have the Google Assistant integrated, in addition to Chromecast functionality. On the remote, we can also see the Netflix and Amazon Prime Video logo.

My Power Strip Pro

Small circular power strip with six power outlets and three USB ports. The cable is 1.8 meters long and supports up to 2,500 W. Its price is 599 Philippine pesos, about 11 euros.

My Smart Coffee Machine

Yes, Xiaomi will also launch a coffee machine in the coming months: the Mi Smart Coffee Machine. It will have two coffee modes, independent mode to simply release hot water, selection of different temperatures, and compatibility with the Mi Home app, although we do not know how useful it will be to connect a coffee maker with the mobile.

My Massage Gun

Lastly, they will also launch a massage gun. It has a 1,600 mAh battery, with three adjustable speeds and 4 different heads.