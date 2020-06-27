Editor's PickTech NewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Xiaomi mistakenly filters 7 new products for July and August

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

We tested Petal Search: this is Huawei’s alternative to the Google application

Life without Google on Android is complicated, and Huawei knows it well. Since the US veto went into effect...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This image shows us how the Universe looks through X-rays

Most astronomical objects emit X-rays, which have very short wavelengths and very high energy, such as black holes, neutron...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Backpack, book, computer Noah Donohoe found

Police in Belfast have found several belongings with the missing fourteen-year-old juvenile in the city since last Sunday. Police...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Huawei, the problem of wearables has been solved: the Health app has been updated

In the review of Huawei Watch GT 2e, published in late May 2020, we had brought up a problem...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Elon Musk shows the Starship tanks: that’s what you didn’t notice

Following the Starship SN7 tank test, which was detonated a few days ago to understand how far you can...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Stories about sexual abuse in the traditional music world being shared by women online

Women share stories about the comedy sector in Ireland that encouraged other women to share their own stories on...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

xiaomi secret document leak

Xiaomi It will not stop launching new products this summer. The company is preparing to launch in the coming weeks in Spain the My TV Stick, in addition to a new 75-inch Smart TV model. However, many new products have been leaked in the new catalog for July and August.

The catalog leak comes from the Philippines, where Xiaomi sells hundreds of products. Among them, the arrival of some has been confirmed, such as the My TV Stick, which has already leaked to an unboxing in its Full HD version. We also find other minor products that we will see below.

My Watch Outdoors

The first product is a new Xiaomi watch. Although it has no smart features, it is waterproof up to 50 meters, displays two hours at a time, and has a stopwatch and alarm clock. Basically, a watch like any other. It costs 990 Philippine pesos, about 18 euros.

My Electric Scooter Pro 2

We also found confirmation of the successor to the Mi Electric Scooter Pro, Xiaomi’s fastest and most autonomous scooter. A few months ago they showed the Scooter 1S, which included the screen of the Pro model to see the speed in real-time or the power mode that we carry. The rest of the characteristics remained the same.

Thus, we do not know exactly what this Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 will bring back. In the image, we can see that it reaches up to 25 km / h, that it has a range of 45 km, a 300 W motor, and a weight of 14.2 kg, with connectivity to the Mi Home app. Everything exactly the same as the current model. Hopefully, it will cost the same as the current model.

My True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic

Xiaomi already has so many models of wireless headphones that it is difficult to keep count. Now, they are going to launch the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, even cheaper than the ones they currently sell, although we do not know what their price will be.

My TV Stick

Xiaomi delights us with a new render of the Mi TV Stick. This is the first official confirmation by the company on its arrival, where we can see that it will have the Google Assistant integrated, in addition to Chromecast functionality. On the remote, we can also see the Netflix and Amazon Prime Video logo.

My Power Strip Pro

Small circular power strip with six power outlets and three USB ports. The cable is 1.8 meters long and supports up to 2,500 W. Its price is 599 Philippine pesos, about 11 euros.

My Smart Coffee Machine

Yes, Xiaomi will also launch a coffee machine in the coming months: the Mi Smart Coffee Machine. It will have two coffee modes, independent mode to simply release hot water, selection of different temperatures, and compatibility with the Mi Home app, although we do not know how useful it will be to connect a coffee maker with the mobile.

My Massage Gun

Lastly, they will also launch a massage gun. It has a 1,600 mAh battery, with three adjustable speeds and 4 different heads.

More Articles Like This

Japan builds world’s most powerful supercomputer

Computing Brian Adam -
Tokyo: Japan's state-run research institute Raikan Laboratory, in collaboration with private technology company Fujitsu, has developed the world's most powerful supercomputer, Fugaku, which is...
Read more

SpaceX Starlink, postponed the launch of June 26, 2020

Space tech Brian Adam -
After opening the pre-registration for the service, SpaceX is preparing to make another important one launch today. There are only a few hours left...
Read more

Fortnite, what a day: from Young Thug to the free full-length film by Nolan

Entertainment Brian Adam -
We have often spoken on these Fortnite pages, not only as a video game but also as a virtual meeting place which welcomes fans...
Read more

2016 Apple iPhone SE will receive iOS 14: the ‘immortal’ smartphone

Android Brian Adam -
After the publication of the list of iPhones compatible with iOS 14, the latest major update of the mobile operating system of the Cupertino...
Read more

iPhone 12 could arrive on the market at 490 Euros for the 4G version

iphone Brian Adam -
The latest iPhone price drops showed Apple's new strategy, or make Apple's smartphones increasingly accessible and fewer status-symbols. According to the latest rumours about...
Read more

iPhone 12, 20W USB-C charger for Pro and Pro Max models?

Apple Brian Adam -
While waiting for the future iPhone 12 series, the leaks are not lacking. While the latest rumours were about 120Hz displays for the 12...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY