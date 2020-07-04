Xiaomi Mi TV Master 65 "4K OLED has HDMI 2.1 functions: here are which

After the arrival in Italy of the Mi TV models with a starting price of fewer than 200 euros, some users wondered if Xiaomi would have decided to also target the high end of the market. Well, now we have the answer since it has been 65-inch Mi TV Master 4K OLED TV officially announced.

We have already talked about it on these pages, but more in-depth details have recently emerged, as reported by GSMArena. In any case, we remind you that this model has been unveiled for the Chinese market, where pre-orders have already been opened (sales will begin on July 8, 2020). The price is set at 12,999 yuan (i.e. about 1635 euros at the current exchange rate). In short, the company wants to aim higher than what was done with the televisions that also arrived in Italy.

How do you want to take the premium segment of the market? By implementing a 120 Hz panel with 65-inch diagonal, 4K resolution, 178-degree viewing angles, 98.5% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space and 1000 nits of maximum brightness peaks. However, for gamers,the most interesting aspect is the functionality related to HDMI 2.1, or the ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and the VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). For more details on the latter, we refer you to our guide to purchasing the 4K TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Keep in mind that the one related to HDMI 2.1 is one flexible certification. In practical terms, this means that TV manufacturers can decide to implement only some features related to this standard on their models, such as ALLM and VRR. In short, if you are interested in a model of this type, take a look at the supported functions rather than the word “HDMI 2.1”.

Going back to Mi TV Master 4K, we remind you that there are several other interesting features, come on lateral edges reduced to the bone (4.6mm, 98.8% screen-to-body ratio) up to the MEMC chip for motion compensation. There is also the Xiao AI voice assistant and several other improvements related to artificial intelligence. The ports available are three HDMI, two USB, S / PDIF and LAN. Support for Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac and Bluetooth 5.0.

Under the shell,we find a quad-core MediaTek MT9650 processor, flanked by a Mali-G52 MC1 GPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory. The audio sector has two 12.5W speakers and two other 10W speakers. Do not miss a subwoofer (20W, 50Hz, ultra-low frequency). For more details on this model, we refer you to the official Xiaomi website (in English).