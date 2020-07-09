Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 65-inch available: here is the price

After the announcement that took place in March 2020, Xiaomi has finally made it 65-inch Mi TV 4S TV available for purchase in Italy.

The price of this TV in Italy is set at 699.90 euros. The following is the press release issued by Xiaomi yesterday 6 July 2020.

Press release: Xiaomi, the world leader in technology, announces the arrival in Italy of Mi TV 4S 65 “to make everyone experience the true experience of smart TV, with surprising quality at a price of € 699.90.

Mi TV 4S 65 “offers the best image quality in the category with 4K and HDR10 + technology, along with superior sound quality via DTS-HD and Dolby Audio for a truly cinematic experience. Thanks to the various content providers including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and others, viewers will be able to enjoy an extensive catalogue of entertainment. To have even more choices, you can download additional applications directly from the Google Play Store and take advantage of convenient features such as Chromecast and Google Assistant.

“Finally the whole range of the long-awaited Mi TV is complete and also available in Italy to. Xiaomi Mi TVs are characterized by elegant design, powerful hardware, an incredibly easy to use interface, in addition to the vast library of multimedia contents. We are not just talking about smart TV, but about a real smart living hub that raises the standard of the TV industry“- said Davide Lunardelli, Head of Marketing Xiaomi Italia.

With the arrival of Mi TV 4S 65 “, the whole Mi TV range, including the younger brothers – Mi TV 4S 55”, Mi TV 4S 43 “and Mi TV 4A 32” – is […] available not only at the Authorized Mi Stores and on Amazon but also on mi.com. To find the offers, valid until July 12, visit mi.com.