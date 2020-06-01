Xiaomi Mi Smart Dashcam 2K, a car camera at a laughing price

Surely you have been surprised to see how in recent times the online platforms proliferated videos recorded from inside the cars and showing the road with those pikes, overtaking and small incidents that we suffer daily. Have you ever wondered how it is possible that drivers always have the camera on at the right time? The answer is called Dashcam.

With that name we are referring to small devices that we can install inside our vehicle and that They are able to videotape the entire journey from the time we leave the house until we get to work. A tour that we can then save, see and share in case something remarkable has happened to us.

Xiaomi launches a "traditional" model

These cameras usually have designs very adapted to the use that we are going to give them inside the car, so it is not advisable to use them for other tasks although, as always, it has been Xiaomi that has disrupted that custom to bring your My Smart Dashcam 2K, which offers the same appearance as a normal compact camera, with a huge module around the target.

Xiaomi Dashcam 2K.

This model we can anchor and unpin it from the car and use it as a camera in other areas, such as when going on vacation or wherever we want. Its size is really small and it offers very good recording conditions, especially for videos. That is why we can record sequences of up to 1,600 pixels. Remember that 2K recording puts its vertical resolution at 1,440p, so in this case it is significantly higher.

This new 2K model, which comes to retire the previous one of the Chinese, It is capable of recording images in very low light conditions, it has a 140 wide angle lensº and a focal aperture of f / 1.8. With this sensor, we are going to ensure that we can record everything that happens in the three lanes of the highway on which we circulate.

Another element that makes this Xiaomi Mi Smart Dashcam 2K a really interesting model is the presence of a screen of more than three inches on the back, IPS and that indicates the recording time that we have been running, the date and whether we are recording at that time or not. We can also activate it through voice commands, capture only photos and enjoy, according to Xiaomi, its 3D noise reduction technology and WDR. And we got to the price: for just 50 euros to change (399 yuan), we can get hold of it in some Asian retailers.

