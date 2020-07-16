Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 finally arrives in Italy, at a special price for the launch

By Brian Adam
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 finally arrives in Italy, at a special price for the launch

After the presentation in China of the new Xiaomi Mi Band 5, the Chinese company announced today the arrival in Italy of the fifth generation of the popular fitness tracker.

The variant is practically identical to that shown in the Asian country, with the exception NFC which, as expected by many, is not part of the datasheet.

So we find a new one 1.1-inch high-resolution AMOLED colour display, bigger than Mi Band 4. This new feature will allow access to a wide range of information, but also to many customizations.

Mi Smart Band 5 also includes the heart rate monitoring through the PPG sensor, which is able to keep track of eleven types of sports including rowing, yoga, elliptical and rope jumping. Obviously, the device is also certified for water resistance up to 50 meters and can also detect the level of stress, breathing exercises and monitoring of the menstrual cycle for women.

The new magnetic recharge of Mi Band 5 arrives also in Europe and Italy, which makes the process easier as the charger docks directly to the back of the fitness band, which avoids removing the strap for charging. Furthermore, with a complete charging process, up to 14 days of autonomy are guaranteed.

We come to the most interesting aspect: the price and availability.

Mi Smart Band 5 will be available from 00:01 on July 16 on the Mi website and at the authorized Mi Stores at a price of 39.99 Euros. Only for 24 hours, however, can it be purchased at the Early Bird price of 34.99 Euros while stocks last. From 20 July, however, it will also land at the other distribution chains.

Xiaomi pointed out that the Italian language version will be updated via OTA on July 30th.

