Xiaomi Mi Plant: control the health of all your plants from your mobile

By Brian Adam
We all like to have plants at home because they give another joy to a room, another sensation of life even if it costs us God and helps to take them on the right path without being depleted: that if we pour little water, that if we pour too much, that if we feed them with bad soil, that if it doesn't correspond to what they need … don't you make a mess of yourself?

Xiaomi Mi Plant.

So with this Xiaomi Mi Plant, the first thing we are going to do is forget about those tips that they give us and that we do not know very well what their foundation is. Things like "don't give it too much light to die" or "that plant is low on water" were left in the past in favor of technology and the screen of our mobile phones. You can buy it right now in Asian online stores at a price of just under 20 euros (to change), although in some establishments in Spain you already have it available for just under 40.

All the information, at your fingertips

Xiaomi Mi Plant is a small gadget that is embedded in the soil of the plant that we want to monitor and that collect data to transfer it to an application that we can carry on our mobile with iOS or Android, and where it tells us if the light it is receiving is the correct one, if the humidity of the earth must be increased or decreased, and even if the temperature at which we have it guarantees that it will survive longer than the previous ones.

Xiaomi Mi Plant.

Obviously, before this Xiaomi Mi Plant gives us that information, we will have to tell him which plant is the one we have at home, pTo apply the criteria that the brand has added to the database contained within that mobile application. According to the manufacturer, right now the system is able to offer data with reliable recommendations for around 3,000 different species, which covers practically any variant that we may have in our home.

Xiaomi Mi Plant.

As you can see, this device is the perfect complement for those who like to take care of their plants with care Although, yes, it is recommended to have as many Xiaomi Mi Plant as pots we have at home to fine-tune each change in the care we carry out correctly. Now, if you do not want to make a too large outlay on these devices, you can always buy one and alternate it in different pots every day, to know how the earth, the temperature, the light or the water we put on it daily . And over time, if you take advantage of it, add new My Plant.

