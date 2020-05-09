Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite arrives in Italy exclusively with Vodafone: price and offer

Xiaomi today announces the arrival in Italy of the new Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, the new entry of the Mi Note family that will be available from 11 May exclusively in the Vodafone price list.

There variant 6 / 128GB, in the colors Midnight Black and Glacier White it can be purchased at a price of 399.99 Euros. In addition, all new customers who activate a Vodafone offer will be able to get the smartphone from 5.99 Euros per month for 30 months, plus an initial contribution of 39.99 Euros.

For those who are already Vodafone customers, however, the proposed offer is 7.99 Euros per month for 30 months without advance.

“We are happy to collaborate once again with an exceptional partner like Vodafone to bring Mi Note 10 Lite to the market, a device designed for all those looking for a highly efficient smartphone, both in terms of performance and battery life, with a pricing that fully reflects the philosophy that has always distinguished us“Said Davide Lunardelli, Head of Marketing Xiaomi Italia.

Obviously, Mi Note 10 Lite, in the model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of memory, it will be available on the official store reachable through the Mi.com website in the three colors Glacier White, Midnight Black and Nebula Purple at the price of 369.99 euros.