Xiaomi Mi MIX 2020 leaks online in some strange images

The Xiaomi Mi MIX range has always been able to boast of the display with high screen-to-body ratio, given that with this series the Chinese company wanted to aim for an “all-screen” design. The Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha prototype perfectly embodies this concept, taking it to the nth degree. However, something may change in the future.

In fact, according to what reported by Gizchina, some recently leaked online alleged images related to the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2020 smartphone (those you can see accompanying the news). These renderings show a rather different device from what we have seen in the past with this range since here we find a panel without notches and holes, but with evident edges and photographic sensors and physical buttons moved to the right (not on the side, right on the right edge ).

A rather atypical design, which however leaves room for more than a few doubts about the veracity of the images. In fact, according to several users, a choice of this type could go to frustrate the original goal of the Xiaomi Mi MIX series, that is to guarantee an “all-screen” borderless design. Surely it would be an original look, which has hardly been seen on the market, but probably it may not appeal to a certain type of users.

In any case, the images also show the back of the smartphone, in which they appear to be present three cameras (including a periscopic lens). For the rest, you should know that initially these renders were thought to come from promotional material, but later it emerged that they could come from a patent.