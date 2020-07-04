Tech NewsShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is better not to be unprepared for the innovations introduced.

What changes from Xiaomi Mi Band 4?

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is a smartband that has managed to make a particular breakthrough on the market. Do you think that even today it is among the best-selling products in Italy in some chains? For this reason, many people wonder if make the switch or not from the previous generation to the new, as soon as it arrives with us. It is therefore worth analyzing what the differences are between the two models.

Taking the first glimpse from the outside to Mi Band 5, the design may seem very similar to the previous iteration. In fact, the most important novelty lies in the size of the AMOLED display. Indeed, Mi Band 5 has a 1.1-inch panel, while that of Mi Band 4 was 0.95 inches. It may seem like a trivial matter, but those who use a smartband know how much a slightly larger panel can make a difference.

Functionally, Mi Band 5 introduces 24-hour sleep monitoring, REM (Rapid eye movements) detection, PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence), a function for the menstrual cycle, pressure monitoring, breathing monitoring and there ability to take photos remotely using the smartphone camera.

Furthermore, the sport mode go from 6 of Mi Band 4 to 11 of Mi Band 5. In particular, the classic free exercise, treadmill, cycling, outdoor running, walking and swimming, are added yoga, jumping rope, rowing machine, cycling indoors and elliptical. For the rest, there is no shortage of additions to the Watchfaces (which customize the main screen of the smartband). In fact, Mi Band 5 has over 100 themes from this point of view.

For the rest, we switch to a 125 mAh battery and there is a new charging system, which takes advantage of a convenient magnetic charger. In short, the news is not lacking. However, we remind you that the one announced in June 2020 is the Chinese version of Mi Band 5.

What will the Global version of the smartband have in store for us?

The Global variant of Xiaomi Mi Band 5, not yet announced at the time of writing, could reserve us several surprises. First of all, there are rumours of the possible presence of an NFC chip with compatibility with circuits such as MasterCard and the monitoring of the level of oxygen saturation in the blood (SpO2). Furthermore, there has been talking for some time of Amazon Alexa voice assistant support. For the rest, many describe a possible price of 39.99 euros and according to some, there may also be variants of Pro and Lite, which could differ, for example, due to the presence/absence of the NFC chip. In any case, these details are not yet official, so we invite you to take them with due caution.

What is the release date of Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

For the moment, a precise date is not available. However, Xiaomi released an image last month that leaves no room for much doubt about his official Twitter profile: the Global variant of Mi Band 5 will arrive in July 2020. In the hashtag used, it reads Mi Smart Band 5, is this the name of the local version of the smartband? We’ll see.

