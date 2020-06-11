Xiaomi Mi Band 5 official with magnetic refill and larger display: card and price

After weeks of rumours and leaks, the new Xiaomi Mi Band 5, the fitness bracelet of the Chinese company that arrives exactly one year from Mi Band 4. The rumours that have emerged in recent days, starting from the size, are practically confirmed.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is in fact slightly larger than the 4: the AMOLED colour screen is in fact 1.2 inches, compared to the 0.95 inches of the previous generation. This aspect allowed the developers to create a series of animated dials (100) inspired by the popular Neon Genesis Evangelion, Case Closed, Hatsune Miku and Spongebob Squarepants series.

As announced, the launch of Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will also be accompanied by a series of coloured straps, which can be changed at will.

The design innovations do not end here, because there is also the new magnetic charging system. In fact, in the lower part, they will protrude two electrodes to which the charging base will hang, which obviously will not be backwards compatible with previous generations. This is a radical change since up to Mi Band 4 it was necessary to remove the central body of the device to recharge.

On a technical level, Mi Band 5 includes an improved processor that ensures more accurate tracking. The fitness tracker is compatible with 11 sports and allows women to track the menstrual cycle. In addition, users will also be able to obtain the PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) score which will help understand how physical activities contribute to improving their physical fitness.

News also for sleep tracking: Mi Band 5 will now also indicate the REM phase. Finally, we also find an integrated barometer for measuring atmospheric pressure.

In China, it will also support payments in NFC, and we do not yet have information on the arrival in Italy and Europe of the function.

In the dragon nation, Mi Band 5 will be available from June 18th to $ 27 for the non-NFC version and 32 Dollars for the NFC version.