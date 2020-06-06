Xiaomi Mi Band 5: new images for the payment system and watchfaces

Xiaomi has not published much information about the upcoming Mi Band 5 while things would have changed now. A very first indiscretion it would indeed show the next features of the wearable of the Chinese house highlighting the differences with the previous model.

The most important novelty, as previously announced, concerns the presence of the NFC, which will be possible to see shortly also on the new fourth generation models thanks to the agreement with Mastercard.

The wearable will most likely also count on other functions such as those related to stress management and breathing to help users relax, through the use of the SpO2 sensor, which should be integrated directly into the band.

There should also be a do not disturb mode, which can silence alarms for a limited time (e.g. for 30, 60 or 120 minutes). It could then be implemented remote control of the smartphone camera to which it is connected and have five new training modes.

Among the most important technical characteristics the band may have a 1.2-inch display, larger than the 0.95 of the previous model. Another particularly pleasant novelty would be that related tothe presence of a dial dedicated to the famous Avengers saga, thanks to a partnership started with the Marvel manufacturer.

In addition, for the first time, the Mi Band would be able to support a digital assistant outside of China, with the choice that fell on Amazon’s solution with Alexa. Xiaomi has confirmed that the new Mi Band 5 will be announced on June 11 with sales that could be started from the following week, indicatively from June 18, at least for what concerns the Chinese market.