Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is arriving in Italy and Europe: the date and the price leak!

The European launch of the new Xiaomi Mi Band 5 would be near now. A third-party retailer named HonorBuy supports it, according to which the pre-orders in Europe (and therefore Italy) of the new generation of the new generation of the smartband they should leave on July 15th, so in exactly six days.

The date is not random, as on the same day Xiaomi has organized a worldwide launch event for a “Xiaomi ecosystem product”. In the invitation to the press, Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is not explicitly mentioned, but since the two dates coincide, it is highly probable that it is precisely the bracelet in question.

The dealer has also gone further and talks about a price of 39.99 Euros for Mi Band 5, perfectly in line with the 4.

Previously, in fact, Xiaomi had explicitly confirmed that Mi Band 5 would arrive in Europe and on the international market in July, a few months after the presentation in China.

It remains to be seen where it will be possible to buy the device, outside the official channels of the manufacturer.

Another unknown is also represented by the possible existence of Pro and Lite models of Mi Band 5, which had been talked about several times on the web just in view of the European launch. In this regard, no confirmations have been received, much less denied, and as always we invite you to stay on these pages for all the necessary information.