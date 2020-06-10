Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has arrived on Gearbest: unveiled entirely from the pre-order!

The long-awaited Xiaomi Mi Band 5 smart band has officially arrived on Gearbest. In fact, the well-known store has already started pre-orders, thus revealing practically all the features of the device.

In particular, according to what reported by Gizchina, the pre-orders relating to the long-awaited Xiaomi smart band are already open on the well-known Gearbest store. This is certainly an interesting event, as it is the Mi Band 5 will be announced only the day after tomorrow June 11, 2020, as revealed by the first official poster.

In short, although Xiaomi has not yet revealed its smart band, there is already an important store that has put it up for sale, albeit in pre-order. An interesting aspect is a price: 36.32 euros. The version involved is the Chinese one. The official Gearbest portal says that the first shipments will start on June 18, 2020, so the first users should receive Mi Band 5 at home from the end of June / beginning of July (the shipment starts from the Chinese warehouse).

By setting the warehouse in Hong Kong, the option to choose also appears the Global version, which however is sold out and is sold at a price of 39.04 euros. In any case, we invite you to take this information as purely indicative, given that they could easily be placeholders, or the details put there in view of the arrival of the official ones. For the rest, a lot of information has recently leaked about the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, which should have a new charging system.

In addition, the arrival on Gearbest brought with it the publication of countless promotional images (you can find them at the bottom of the news), which seem to reveal a bit all the main features of the smart band, from the NFC chip to the magnetic charger passing through the possibility of using Mi Band 5 to control the smartphone camera, for the 1 display, 2 inches and for 11 integrated sports activities.

We just have to wait a few days to find out more: June 11, 2020, it’s not that far.