Tech NewsShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has arrived on Gearbest: unveiled entirely from the pre-order!

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

CommunicationBrian Adam -

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches the Mijia Laser Projector TV 1S 4K, its new 4K projector with HDR

This week is going to be very big for Xiaomi. The company will present its new My Band 5,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches a smart kitchen for less than 200 euros

Xiaomi It continues to innovate and launch curious new products on the market. While we wait for the launch...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

eFootball PES 2020: Review of the free Euro 2020 DLC

The European Football Championships are played on Pro Evolution Soccer: let's analyze together all the details of the new...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Charming and handsome dove, ready for modeling

After many years of hard work, the pigeon breeding company has succeeded in producing pigeons whose wings and arms...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

Emulates: the electric motorcycle with McFly technology that allows you to travel through time

As is happening in the electric car sector, motorcycles are living their own revolution in the heat of...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has arrived on Gearbest: unveiled entirely from the pre-order!

The long-awaited Xiaomi Mi Band 5 smart band has officially arrived on Gearbest. In fact, the well-known store has already started pre-orders, thus revealing practically all the features of the device.

In particular, according to what reported by Gizchina, the pre-orders relating to the long-awaited Xiaomi smart band are already open on the well-known Gearbest store. This is certainly an interesting event, as it is the Mi Band 5 will be announced only the day after tomorrow June 11, 2020, as revealed by the first official poster.

In short, although Xiaomi has not yet revealed its smart band, there is already an important store that has put it up for sale, albeit in pre-order. An interesting aspect is a price: 36.32 euros. The version involved is the Chinese one. The official Gearbest portal says that the first shipments will start on June 18, 2020, so the first users should receive Mi Band 5 at home from the end of June / beginning of July (the shipment starts from the Chinese warehouse).

By setting the warehouse in Hong Kong, the option to choose also appears the Global version, which however is sold out and is sold at a price of 39.04 euros. In any case, we invite you to take this information as purely indicative, given that they could easily be placeholders, or the details put there in view of the arrival of the official ones. For the rest, a lot of information has recently leaked about the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, which should have a new charging system.

In addition, the arrival on Gearbest brought with it the publication of countless promotional images (you can find them at the bottom of the news), which seem to reveal a bit all the main features of the smart band, from the NFC chip to the magnetic charger passing through the possibility of using Mi Band 5 to control the smartphone camera, for the 1 display, 2 inches and for 11 integrated sports activities.

We just have to wait a few days to find out more: June 11, 2020, it’s not that far.

More Articles Like This

Is Google Maps slow? So you can repair it to get it working again

Apps Brian Adam -
It is wonderful when our mobile is just out of the box and we know that it has plenty of power to do what...
Read more

Google Documents already indicates the location where the file is saved

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Although everyone links Google's office suite to exclusively online use, There are alternative ways of working with files that we have stored on the...
Read more

Windows 10: a bug causes malfunctions with USB printers

Microsoft Brian Adam -
Microsoft officially recognized a Windows 10 bug causing problems with USB printers when they are connected while shutting down the computer. In a support...
Read more

Dark mode came to Instagram! You can easily activate it

Apps Brian Adam -
After a long wait and almost all the apps already had it, the dark mode has finally arrived on Instagram and you can use...
Read more

How to put Windows 10 in black and white or grayscale

How to? Brian Adam -
Many of Windows 10 users love to customize their desktop and system. Those of Redmond know it and that is why the latest version...
Read more

Put on your mask! Technology is already capable of hunting those who don’t have it

Ai News Brian Adam -
Since this week that Spain has split in two, between the autonomous communities that are already in phase 2 and those of phase 3,...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has arrived on Gearbest: unveiled entirely from the pre-order!

The long-awaited Xiaomi Mi Band 5 smart band has officially arrived on Gearbest. In fact, the well-known store has...
Read more
Apps

Is Google Maps slow? So you can repair it to get it working again

Brian Adam -
It is wonderful when our mobile is just out of the box and we know that it has plenty of power to do what...
Read more
Latest news

China has finally removed the pangolin from traditional medicine

Brian Adam -
Although many do not know the animal, the pangolin is the busiest creature on Earth, as well as one of the main "accused" for...
Read more
Editor's Pick

Google Documents already indicates the location where the file is saved

Brian Adam -
Although everyone links Google's office suite to exclusively online use, There are alternative ways of working with files that we have stored on the...
Read more
Microsoft

Windows 10: a bug causes malfunctions with USB printers

Brian Adam -
Microsoft officially recognized a Windows 10 bug causing problems with USB printers when they are connected while shutting down the computer. In a support...
Read more
Apps

Dark mode came to Instagram! You can easily activate it

Brian Adam -
After a long wait and almost all the apps already had it, the dark mode has finally arrived on Instagram and you can use...
Read more
How to?

How to put Windows 10 in black and white or grayscale

Brian Adam -
Many of Windows 10 users love to customize their desktop and system. Those of Redmond know it and that is why the latest version...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: