Xiaomi Mi Band 5: first information on the launch in Europe and Italy

As we had the opportunity to tell, yesterday Xiaomi announced the new Mi Band 5, the fifth generation of the successful Chinese smart band series. During the keynote, however, the manufacturer did not disclose any information on the arrival in Europe and the USA, but provided the first indications on Twitter.

With a tweet published yesterday afternoon, Xiaomi hinted that Mi Band 5 could arrive on the international market with a new name, next month.

In fact, in the poster there is the name “Mi Smart Band 5” and the writing”see you next month“. Those who followed these pages will remember that the fourth model also arrived on the international market under the name “Mi Smart Band 4”.

For the rest, there seems to be no big news: the teaser has not dispelled the main doubt of the users, linked to the possible support of the NFC, which could push many to upgrade.

Mi Band 5 includes a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour display, larger than the predecessor, and supports a wide range of sports (11, compared to 6 of the fourth model). Added to this is the new magnetic charging system and animated dials inspired by the most famous cartoon series.