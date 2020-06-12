Xiaomi Mi Band 5 brings down the price of Mi Band 4: on offer from Unieuro

A few hours after the presentation of Xiaomi Mi Band 5, we register an interesting offer on the previous generation of smartband of the Chinese company. Unieuro in fact today proposes a big discount on Mi Band 4.

The fitness bracelet released last year by Xiaomi is in fact available at 29.90 Euros, 5.09 Euros less than the 34.99 Euros in the price list, which are likely to decline further in the coming days precisely due to the arrival of the new model on the market.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 in fact includes a 0.95-inch color AMOLED screen, which represented the real novelty of last year’s model There is also the detection system for activities with heart rate monitor and training history, which makes it an ideal training companion thanks to the support of many sports. Mi Band 4 is compatible with Android 4.4 or higher and iOS 9 and higher, and has a battery that guarantees 20 days of autonomy. GPS is not present, as is the NFC payment system.

Unieuro guarantees the home delivery and free in-store pickup, with the option to pay through PayPal in advance. At 19.99 Euros you can also add coverage for accidental damage for 12 months by ticking the box.