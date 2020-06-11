Tech NewsShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 available for pre-order on Banggood, with shipping in Italy

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 available for pre-order on Banggood, with shipping in Italy

A few hours after the official announcement of Mi Band 5, the new smart band of the Asian company is already available in pre-order on Banggood, with the possibility of receiving it also in Italy although availability in our country has not yet been communicated.

The price proposed by the retailer is 39.99 Dollars, equal to 35.12 Euros, to which, however, the shipping costs of 5.16 Dollars must be added. Their delivery is however expected in 15-20 working days, which means that you will have to wait a while before you can get your hands on the bracelet.

The version in question also has a black strap. Just this aspect represents one of the many innovations that make up the Mi Band 5 technical sheet, which sports a larger screen than previous versions. In the title it is referred to as “Global Version”, but we don’t know if it also includes the NFC payment system or not, as no indications have arrived.

The seller also offers a 30-day return guarantee and accepts payments with PayPal, PostePay, Visa and Mastercard cards and bank transfer.

At the exchange rate, therefore, the price is not far from the Chinese one: in fact, in the nation of the dragon, Mi Band 5 has a price of 27 Dollars for the classic variant and 32 Dollars for the NFC one.

