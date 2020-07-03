Xiaomi Mi Band 5, are there also Pro and Lite models?

While waiting for Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5, ever closer to the European launch, very interesting new information is popping up on the Chinese company’s smartwatches. We speak in the plural because apparently they would exist multiple versions of the Mi Smart Band 5, including a Pro model and a Lite model.

In the code of theofficial Mi Fit application in fact there are strings that refer to the devices Kongming, Kongming L, Kongming Pro is Kongming Lite. For the uninitiated, this name is actually the Chinese ID of the Mi Band 5 smartwatch. But it is precisely the presence of the Pro and Lite versions which intrigues, since it is not mentioned elsewhere.

Being code strings in the Xiaomi app, it is believed that the aforementioned models not yet presented are however practically official. One of the few additional information that can be found by looking for clues in the application concerns the NFC support in the Pro version, a function actually already present in the basic model in China.

Therefore, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 “Pro” should arrive in Europe precisely to compensate for this lack, perhaps with a not excessive surcharge. We had already talked about these two options in June, but there was still no concrete data at the time. At the moment, however, neither confirmations nor denials have come from Beijing.

The smartwatch is expected to arrive on the European market at price of 39.99 euros, as said by the tipster Sudhanshu.