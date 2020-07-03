Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, are there also Pro and Lite models?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon's promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, are there also Pro and Lite models?

While waiting for Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5, ever closer to the European launch, very interesting new information is popping up on the Chinese company’s smartwatches. We speak in the plural because apparently they would exist multiple versions of the Mi Smart Band 5, including a Pro model and a Lite model.

In the code of theofficial Mi Fit application in fact there are strings that refer to the devices Kongming, Kongming L, Kongming Pro is Kongming Lite. For the uninitiated, this name is actually the Chinese ID of the Mi Band 5 smartwatch. But it is precisely the presence of the Pro and Lite versions which intrigues, since it is not mentioned elsewhere.

Being code strings in the Xiaomi app, it is believed that the aforementioned models not yet presented are however practically official. One of the few additional information that can be found by looking for clues in the application concerns the NFC support in the Pro version, a function actually already present in the basic model in China.

Therefore, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 “Pro” should arrive in Europe precisely to compensate for this lack, perhaps with a not excessive surcharge. We had already talked about these two options in June, but there was still no concrete data at the time. At the moment, however, neither confirmations nor denials have come from Beijing.

The smartwatch is expected to arrive on the European market at price of 39.99 euros, as said by the tipster Sudhanshu.

More Articles Like This

Edge already allows you to validate digitally signed documents: these are the steps you must follow to activate this option

Microsoft Brian Adam -
Little by little Edge continues to gain in functionality and the latest improvement that reaches the Microsoft browser can now be tested through the...
Read more

Three ancient Roman boats found on a site in Ostia have been rebuilt in 3D

Tech News Brian Adam -
In the 1950s, archaeologists found the remains of several wooden ships on a site in Ostia. The latter was a port city located at...
Read more

Your Apple Watch will have a function that you have been waiting for since 2015

Apple Brian Adam -
If there is a product that in its first generations had many problems, it is the Apple Watch. A smartwatch that came with the...
Read more

ASUS ROG Phone 3, here is the presentation date and a hands-on video

Android Brian Adam -
After the first signs of a few weeks ago, finally concrete official information about the presentation of the ASUS ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone....
Read more

123 offers Google Play: applications and games free and with great discounts for a short time

Apps Brian Adam -
In Google Play there are free and other paid applications. The latter can be obtained totally free or at a greatly reduced price for...
Read more

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G Review: the new era of connectivity at 369 euros

Mobile Brian Adam -
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is a convincing smartphone that can make everyone agree, despite some minor flaws. If you are wondering what is the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY