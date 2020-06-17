Xiaomi Mi Band 5 approaches the debut in Europe: a Pro version is also coming?

A few days after the official announcement of Xiaomi Mi Band 5, the Chinese company’s smart band is approaching Europe with great strides. In China, the debut is scheduled for tomorrow, May 18th, but some rumours leaked on the net suggest a landing in the Old Continent that is near.

Indeed, according to reports, Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is expected to arrive in Europe (and therefore in all probability also in Italy) in July, but it is not the only news.

Xiaomi, in fact, would aim to launch two versions of Mi Smart Band 5 (this is the name that the device should assume by us), including one called Mi Smart Band 5 Pro. The main difference between the two variants would be the integration of the NFC module for payments, which has long been requested by users, but it is not excluded that it may mark the introduction of GPS.

On Lite version instead, users could even find a black and white screen, while many features (such as NFC) should not be present.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 for the Chinese market sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen, a new charging system, support for a wide range of sports and disciplines and the tracking of the menstrual cycle for women.

Last week Xiaomi also confirmed its arrival in Europe next month, with a teaser published on its Twitter account.