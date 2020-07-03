Xiaomi Mi Band 5 approaches Europe: leaks the price, will it have NFC?

The European debut of Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is getting closer, but waiting to find out if the rumors that the Chinese company wants to work on two variants to bring to the international market will prove to be true, a popular tipster has parried an aspect of not unimportant: the price.

In a recently posted tweet, and taken up by many of the most popular industry titles, Sudhansu reports that in Europe Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will cost 39.99 Euros. If the rumor were to prove true, therefore, it would be practically in line with the predecessor that has been available in stores since last year.

Shortly thereafter, Sudhanshu specified that “according to the data sheet I have, the European version will not include NFC support“If the price will make many happy, then, this last part of the rumor will not satisfy the users who in the last few years have long asked the integration of the NFC module to make payments on the move.

No new information on the arrival of a Pro version of Xiaomi Mi Band 5, which was discussed a few weeks ago and which according to many should be characterized not only by the NFC chip but also by GPS, another feature that users have claimed especially for tracking sports activities.