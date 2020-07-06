Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Xiaomi Mi Band 4C: new cheap sports bracelet

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

About the Spanish drug that, they say, has an antiviral activity 2,800 times greater than remdesivir": what we know...

The Spanish pharmacist PharmaMar today presented the results of some studies in vitro on the efficacy of plitidepsin against...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This monstrous black hole "eats" the equivalent of the mass of our Sun every day

A supermassive black hole 34 billion times the mass of the Sun, according to a new study published in...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Xiaomi has a wide variety of sports watches and bracelets. The company has the popular Mi Band, whose fifth model was announced just a few days ago. Now, Xiaomi has launched a new cheap version located in the Mi Band 4 range with the Mi Band 4C, which is basically a renowned Redmi Band.

Xiaomi usually messes with us a lot with its product ranges. Despite having wanted to separate the Redmi range from Xiaomi, the company is constantly launching renowned Redmi models under the Xiaomi brand or even other brands. This year we have seen it with the Redmi K30 Pro, which has been internationally renamed Poco F2 Pro. In the case of the Redmi Band, it seems that they are going to opt for a similar strategy, renaming it Xiaomi Redmi Band 4C, which could also have been renamed Mi Band 5C to simplify ranges.

Mi Band 4C: the international version of the Redmi Band

Therefore, the Mi Band 4C offers similar benefits to the Redmi Band. It has a 1.08 inch TFT RGB flat panel with a resolution of 220 x 128 pixels, away from the OLED used by the Mi Band 4 and 5. Its maximum brightness is 200 nits, and it is protected by 2D tempered glass.

The bracelet is waterproof to 5 atmospheres (50 meters), and has a touch button to wake up the bracelet and go back, the same mechanism as the other Mi Band. It uses Bluetooth 5.0, and it has a battery 130 mAh LiPo that lasts 14 days and it takes 2 hours to charge. As for languages, this model is compatible with English and Chinese, so this model does not seem to be launched as it is in Spain at the moment. We remember that the Chinese models of the Mi Band do have Spanish as their language.

At the sensor level, it has sleep monitoring and a sedentary lifestyle reminder, in addition to five sports modes: walking, running, running, weights and cycling. It also has cardiac monitoring. The software also plays music and has functions such as alarm, message, call and SMS notifications, weather forecast or find the mobile. Basically, everything we can do with the Mi Band 4, but with a somewhat different format. The included black bracelet is made of TPU and is interchangeable.

It costs 18 euros and is already sold in Hong Kong

The price of this Mi Band 4C is 159 Hong Kong dollars, which is equivalent to about 18 euros to change. The bracelet is already on sale in Hong Kong, and being the international version, it should not take long to start selling in other markets from the next few weeks. It would not be unusual for it to arrive alongside the Mi Band 5, which we cannot officially buy in Spain yet. On the other hand, Xiaomi could focus its efforts on selling only the Mi Band 5 and keeping the 4 as a cheaper model, since it does the same as the 4C.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

A giant star has mysteriously disappeared: has it become a black hole?

Space tech Brian Adam -
In a new study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, a really strange event is described: a massive unstable star...
Read more

The next versions of Chrome will help you save battery, you know how?

Apps Brian Adam -
When a new mobile arrives, many of us jump to see its hardware specifications to see how it has been the work they have...
Read more

AnTuTu blocked by Google due to data abuse: Play Protect already warns of danger

Apps Brian Adam -
After kicking AnTuTu out of the Play Store due to the developers relationship with Cheetah Mobile, also kicked out of the store, Google is...
Read more

Watching TV on mobile is even easier: DTT Channels is updated to version 2.0 with notable improvements

Apps Brian Adam -
One of the best Android apps to watch TV has received a notable update for improve channel search and also playback: DTT Channels 2.0...
Read more

The latest from Tesla is neither a car nor a battery, but it is "s3xy"

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Merchandising is not a new phenomenon and many automakers turn to it for extra income when they ring the bell with any particular model....
Read more

Google, removed from the Play Store 25 Android apps: they stole Facebook data

Android Brian Adam -
Google has removed from the Android Play Store 25 applications who had continually attempted to phish against Facebook credentials. The discovery was made by...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY