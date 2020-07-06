Xiaomi Mi Band 4C: new cheap sports bracelet

Xiaomi has a wide variety of sports watches and bracelets . The company has the popular Mi Band, whose fifth model was announced just a few days ago. Now, Xiaomi has launched a new cheap version located in the Mi Band 4 range with the Mi Band 4C , which is basically a renowned Redmi Band.

Xiaomi usually messes with us a lot with its product ranges. Despite having wanted to separate the Redmi range from Xiaomi, the company is constantly launching renowned Redmi models under the Xiaomi brand or even other brands. This year we have seen it with the Redmi K30 Pro, which has been internationally renamed Poco F2 Pro. In the case of the Redmi Band, it seems that they are going to opt for a similar strategy, renaming it Xiaomi Redmi Band 4C, which could also have been renamed Mi Band 5C to simplify ranges.

Mi Band 4C: the international version of the Redmi Band

Therefore, the Mi Band 4C offers similar benefits to the Redmi Band. It has a 1.08 inch TFT RGB flat panel with a resolution of 220 x 128 pixels, away from the OLED used by the Mi Band 4 and 5. Its maximum brightness is 200 nits, and it is protected by 2D tempered glass.

The bracelet is waterproof to 5 atmospheres (50 meters), and has a touch button to wake up the bracelet and go back, the same mechanism as the other Mi Band. It uses Bluetooth 5.0, and it has a battery 130 mAh LiPo that lasts 14 days and it takes 2 hours to charge. As for languages, this model is compatible with English and Chinese, so this model does not seem to be launched as it is in Spain at the moment. We remember that the Chinese models of the Mi Band do have Spanish as their language.

At the sensor level, it has sleep monitoring and a sedentary lifestyle reminder, in addition to five sports modes: walking, running, running, weights and cycling. It also has cardiac monitoring. The software also plays music and has functions such as alarm, message, call and SMS notifications, weather forecast or find the mobile. Basically, everything we can do with the Mi Band 4, but with a somewhat different format. The included black bracelet is made of TPU and is interchangeable.

It costs 18 euros and is already sold in Hong Kong

The price of this Mi Band 4C is 159 Hong Kong dollars, which is equivalent to about 18 euros to change. The bracelet is already on sale in Hong Kong, and being the international version, it should not take long to start selling in other markets from the next few weeks. It would not be unusual for it to arrive alongside the Mi Band 5, which we cannot officially buy in Spain yet. On the other hand, Xiaomi could focus its efforts on selling only the Mi Band 5 and keeping the 4 as a cheaper model, since it does the same as the 4C.