Xiaomi Mi Band 4C arrives in Italy with a flash offer for Amazon Prime customers

Surprisingly, and a few days after the Italian presentation of the new Xiaomi Mi Band 5, the Chinese company announced the launch in Italy also of Mi Band 4C. The bracelet can already be purchased on Amazon, exclusively for Amazon Prime customers until midnight.

The device is, in fact, available at a price of 24.99 Euros, five Euros less than the list price of 29.99 Euros, with free shipping and guaranteed 24-hour delivery to all.

On a technical level we are faced with a wearable device capable of monitor sleep, but also activities (includes counting steps, distance, calories burned) and sports (cycling, treadmill, brisk walking).

There battery is 130 mAh and, judging by the technical specifications, it is able to guarantee an autonomy of up to 14 days with 2 hours of charging. Obviously, the magnetic system that we find on Mi Band 5 is not present: the charge is made through the integrated USB port.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4C also includes the 24/7 heart rate monitoring with lots of warnings in case of high or too low frequency. There is also an alert system for inactivity and sedentary lifestyle, as well as water resistance up to 50 meters. The connection with smartphones is done through Bluetooth 5.0.