Xiaomi Mi A3, analysis: photography and autonomy as strengths to become the best seller of the year again

The Xiaomi Mi A2 arrived in 2018 to continue the good path started by the Xiaomi Mi A1, the first model with Android One of the Chinese company, and ended up becoming one of the models with the best value for money from last year. Now, the Xiaomi Mi A3 has just landed on the market ready to repeat that criticism and sales success obtained by the second generation.

Fulfilling practically everything that had been leaked, this new model is presented as the global and Android One version of the Xiaomi CC9e, launched in China in early July. Many are the sections in which It has improved compared to the Mi A2, but there are also some in which, unfortunately, Xiaomi has been forced to make some “cut” to maintain that aggressive price with which its predecessor was released. Because, effectively, the Xiaomi Mi A3 starts again at 249 euros. Will he be a worthy heir? We check it:

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi Mi A3

XIAOMI MI A3 SCREEN 6.088-inch AMOLED HD + (19.5: 9) PROCESSOR Snapdragon 665 RAM 4GB STORAGE 64GB (plus micro SD up to 256GB) SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie (Android One) FRONTAL CAMERA 32 MP REAR CAMERA 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP DRUMS 4,030 mAh with 18W fast charge DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 153.48 x 71.85 x 8.475 mm 173.8 g OTHERS On-screen fingerprint reader, face recognition, USB-C, dual SIM, 3.5mm jack PRICE 249 euros





More attractive, less resistant

The first impressions that the Xiaomi Mi A3 transmitted to us during the launch event in Spain were already positive when it comes to design. And now that we have been able to spend more time with him, he has corroborated them for us. Unlike the matte finish aluminum of the Mi A2, Xiaomi has opted this time for a glass construction with metallic edges, rounded corners and a shiny finish.

It is enough to hold the terminal for a few seconds to realize that it is attractive to the eye and pleasant to the touch in equal parts. The unit that we have had to analyze is the bluish color and we must recognize that the reflections in the form of waves that are generated when light falls on the terminal are very successful. In addition, oleophobic treatment is quite effective in this color (much more than grayish, by the way) and the dreaded fingerprints are not as noticeable as in other phones with a similar finish.

However, that glass construction and that curved back, added to a weight and thickness that, as we will see later, are below average, cause the phone slide and slide very easily. Luckily, we have never dropped it (although it has been on the point repeatedly), but the feeling of fragility that it transmits is something that we cannot ignore. Our recommendation: use the cover that comes standard to avoid disappointment, even if that means giving up the beauty of your back.

If you look at their frames, we have the USB-C connector and the speaker at the bottom, while the headphone jack, the infrared sensor and the noise canceling microphone are located on the top edge. The right side is reserved for the volume controls and the power button, and on the left is the card slot. In this sense, the Mi A3 has a double tray, so we can choose whether to put two nano SIM cards or a nano SIM and a micro SD card in it.

At the back, the fingerprint reader that we had in its predecessors has disappeared (and is now integrated into the screen), so we have a completely smooth surface, except for the triple camera, which is vertically aligned in the upper left corner.

The three sensors are housed in a module protruding from the body, which causes dirt to accumulate in its contour, which can suffer some scratches and that the terminal “limps” slightly when we leave it on a smooth surface.

If we turn the phone around and look at its front, we find a screen with a drop-shaped notch which sets it quite apart from its predecessors. Xiaomi boasts of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 both on the back and on the screen, something that, in theory, should be synonymous with resistance. However, in just a few days of use, we have already observed the appearance of slight scratches on the panel.

The side frames of that screen are relatively tight, although the lower one, without being exaggerated for a mid-range mobile, it is somewhat thicker. All this gives the Xiaomi Mi A3 taking advantage of the upper front to that of its predecessor and in line with other models with the same inches (or similar) that we can find in the market:

XIAOMI MI A3 XIAOMI MI A2 HUAWEI P30 LITE SONY XPERIA 10 MOTO G7 PLUS GOOGLE PIXEL 3A XL SCREEN 6,088 inch HD + 5.99 inches 6.15 inch FullHD + 6 inches FullHD + 6.2 inches FullHD + 6 inches FullHD + SCREEN / FRONT RATIO 80.3% 77.4% 84.2% 79.4% 81.4% 76% DIMENSIONS 153.48 x 71.85 x 8.475 mm 158.7 x 75.4 x 7.3 mm 152.9 x 72.7 x 7.4 mm 156 x 68 x 8.4 mm 157 x 75.3 x 8.3 mm 160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2mm WEIGHT 173.8 g 168 g 159 g 162 g 176 g 167 g

As we see in the table, the Xiaomi Mi A3 can not boast precisely a thin thickness (8,475 mm) and a light weight (173.8 g), but in the hand it feels comfortable and even gives the feeling of being thinner and lighter than the figures reflect.

The screen as a weak point

The Mi A3 incorporates a 6,088-inch AMOLED panel with an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9 and, as we said, a notch in the form of a drop. So far, so good, but we got to the point that has generated some controversy since its presentation: to the surprise (and disappointment) of many, Xiaomi has chosen this time for HD + resolution.

This supposes one step back from its predecessors, since the Mi A2 had a FullHD + panel and the Mi A1 had a FullHD screen. The reason, as they explained to us from the brand itself, is that, to stay in that price range, “you cannot have everything”, and they have preferred to prioritize other sections such as the camera and autonomy.

And on a day-to-day basis, is the difference compared to a FullHD + screen noticeable? If we put the Mi A3 next to another phone with that resolution, yes it shows, a lot. The sharpness provided by those 1,560 x 720 pixels can be improved (especially when reading texts or watching videos), but for many users who are not used to higher resolutions, it should not be a big problem.

In any case, we are talking about an AMOLED screen, with the virtues that this entails in terms of contrast. What yes we have appreciated is a light pixelated when we observe it closely, which translates into a jag in some areas, such as the one that surrounds the notch. This is because the AMOLED panel has a PenTile matrix, which has two subpixels for each pixel, instead of three, but it is not something that is obvious to the naked eye.

Outdoors, the screen display is better than it appears in the image, although the maximum brightness seems somewhat short. Regarding automatic brightness, the transitions are somewhat slow, but optimal, as are the viewing angles and tactile response, correct in both cases.

The same does not happen with colors, which are not too realistic. It is something that we could correct if we were talking about a model with MIUI, the Xiaomi layer, but in this case, we are dealing with an Android One terminal that does not allow us to adjust the color temperature, contrast or saturation. We already know that in this sense Google doesn’t offer many customization options beyond night light, auto brightness, dark theme or ambient screen.

At this point, we have to stop at an aspect that, although it is not linked to the display quality offered by the screen of the Mi A3, it is part of the latter. We talk about fingerprint reader, which in the Mi A2 was located in the rear and in this Mi A3 it has become integrated under the screen.

This reader, according to Xiaomi, incorporates an optical lens capable of detecting pixels of up to 7.2 µm, but we have verified that its operation is slower and more imprecise than physical readers. Once the fingerprint has been added (a relatively simple and quick process), each time we have the mobile locked and touch or lift it, a symbol will appear to indicate where to place the finger. When you press it, a bluish light comes on and an animation shows us that the reading is taking place.

That reading of the footprint, as we said, is quite slow and the finger has not always recognized us on the first attempt. In any case, it is appreciated that Xiaomi has provided the Mi A3 with a technology that, although it is still taking its first steps, is postulated as the short-term future on mid-range and high-end phones. In addition, we also have facial recognition at our disposal, which is a more insecure method, yes, but we must admit that this phone works correctly.

Small -but enough- leap in performance

We now turn to the performance section. Here, the Xiaomi Mi A3 arrives with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor, an 11-nanometer brain with four Kryo 260 cores running at 2 GHz and four other Kryo 260 cores at 1.7 GHz. Accompanying it is the Adreno 610 GPU, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, of which, just over 48 GB are free at the beginning. That capacity can be expanded with a micro SD card up to 256 GB and soon, in addition, a variant with 128 GB will also go on sale.

Despite the fact that many expected to see the Snapdragon 710 aboard the Mi A3, the performance offered by the combination of this Snapdragon 665 with the 4 GB of RAM is remarkably high. It is true that it is not a great leap compared to the Snapdragon 660 that mounted its predecessor, but the Mi A3 has given us a very fluid day-to-day experience, without delays or sudden closings when moving through the menus, when browsing the Internet or when opening and closing applications.

It has also behaved correctly in multitasking and in multimedia playback, and has even been developed with ease in games like ‘Asphalt 8: Airborne’ (interestingly, ‘Asphalt 9: Legends’ is not compatible with this terminal). In addition, the Mi A3 does a good job of dissipating heat And it doesn’t get too hot even though we put it through demanding tasks.

The merit of this performance is not only the Snapdragon 665, but two important factors contribute to it: on the one hand, that we are talking about an HD screen (what was once a defect, now becomes a virtue), and on the other , than we are facing a mobile with Android One. Both aspects generate a much lower load on the system than the FullHD and MIUI respectively. Next, we leave you a comparative table with the benchmarks of other similar models:

XIAOMI MI A3 XIAOMI MI A2 XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 7 HUAWEI P30 LITE SAMSUNG GALAXY A50 PROCESSOR Snapdragon 665 Snapdragon 660 Snapdragon 660 Kirin 710 Exynos 9610 RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB 4GB 4GB ANTUTU 140,138 127,610 142,445 131,268 146,957 GEEKBENCH (SINGLE / MULTI) 1,525 / 5,624 1,626 / 4,286 1,631 / 5,670 1,550 / 5,499 1,710 / 5,497 PCMARK WORK 6,564 6,332 6,335 5,872 5,556

As we see, the performance that the Snapdragon 665 delivers in this Xiaomi Mi A3 it is a small step ahead of the one offered by its predecessor, with the Snapdragon 660, and is at the level of what we can find in other similar processors such as the Kirin 710 by Huawei or the Exynos 9610 by Samsung. Would the Snapdragon 710 have been desirable? Of course. And some more RAM? Obviously, too. But then we would be talking about another category and a higher price. For 249 euros, the performance that this Mi A3 gives us is more than satisfactory.

Pure Android with its virtues, defects and some added

If there is something that distinguishes the Mi A family from the rest of the Xiaomi ranges, it is precisely Android One, a basic and lightweight software that gives us a pure and clean Android experience, in addition to guaranteeing two years of system updates and three years of security updates.

We are facing a phone that comes out of the box with Android 9 Pie next to the June security patch, without aesthetic additions and with all the applications that force Google to install. In total, the system occupies 15.13 GB, so start, leaves us free 48.7 GB of internal storage. In theory, it should come free of bloatware, but in practice, the Mi A3 has a drawer with two apps courtesy of the Chinese company (Mi Communnity and Xiaomi Store) and two other third-party apps: Amazon and AliExpress.

To them, in our case, the Movistar app is added, the operator of the SIM card that we insert to test it. The good? That both the latter and the four applications mentioned can be uninstalled without problems. Apart from that, except for a section of its own in the settings and the camera application, we have the user experience that Google has accustomed us to.

Android One, as we always say, has its advantages and disadvantages. On the one hand, it offers us a familiar, perfectly recognizable interface and a stable and fluid experience, no duplicate apps or additives that overload the system. But on the other hand, the customization options are minimal and many users accustomed to MIUI will miss some possibilities offered by the Xiaomi customization layer. A cape that, by now, has matured quite a bit.

Outstanding in autonomy

Now we have to talk about a fundamental benefit for many: autonomy. In this sense, the Mi A3 incorporates a 4,030 mAh battery which, according to Xiaomi, reaches up to 20 days of standby, 30 hours of call time and 13 hours of play. In our tests, without reaching these records, we have found that it offers great autonomy.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is capable of arriving perfectly at the end of the day making intensive use (about 7-8 hours of screen with the automatic brightness) and to overcome the two days of autonomy with moderate use (about 3-4 hours of screen per day). To be more specific, half an hour with the screen on at maximum brightness and connected to a WiFi network, barely reduces autonomy by 3%.

And another example: 30 minutes of streaming video playback (via WiFi) in full screen and with the brightness and volume at maximum, they only consume 6% of the battery. But let’s not kid ourselves, this so low energy expenditure It is not only due to the battery capacity, but to a software and a screen (HD +) that do not require too many resources in this regard.

In addition, the Mi A3 incorporates what Google calls ‘Smart battery’, a kind of battery manager that learns how we use different applications and limits power consumption in those that we use less frequently.

It also has a ‘Battery saving’ mode that disables some functions and limits certain apps to increase autonomy; This mode can be activated manually at any time or programmed to automatically activate when the remaining battery drops below a certain percentage (which you can adjust between 5 and 75%).

Another important detail of this section is that the Xiaomi Mi A3 Features a USB-C port and supports 18W fast charging, but yes, to enjoy it, it is necessary to separately purchase a charger of these characteristics. The one included in the box is 10 W and, according to our tests, it takes around 2 hours to provide the phone with a full charge (from 0% and with the phone turned off).

Triple camera, Artificial Intelligence and great possibilities

We go to the photographic section, facet in which Xiaomi has put the focus (and never better said) on this third generation of the Mi A family. If we start with the rear camera, the two sensors of its predecessor have given way to the Mi A3 to a triple configuration formed by a 48-megapixel main sensor with f / 1.79 aperture, a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with 118-degree ultra-wide-angle and a third 2-megapixel sensor that deals with depth.

For the front camera, Xiaomi has once again opted for a single sensor with f / 2.0 aperture, but has raised the resolution to 32 megapixels. Both the rear and front cameras use technology Pixel Binning to combine four pixels into a larger one; too they rely on Artificial Intelligence for automatic scene detection and portrait mode.

The camera application, as we have commented before, is one of the few aspects in which the Xiaomi seal is noted, so we find a fairly intuitive interface (which we have already seen in other models of the brand with MIUI) , with simple icons and shortcuts to main functions (flash, AI, etc.) and shooting modes.

In the rear camera, we have a total of seven modes: Short Video, Video, Photo, Portrait, Night, Panoramic and Pro. In Photo mode is where we can play with the wide angle shooting at 0.6X, 1X or 2X, while in Portrait mode, we have a bezel, filters and the possibility of controlling the depth of field to adjust the bokeh effect to our liking.

Pro mode, meanwhile, is what allows us take 48 megapixel photos (default is 12 megapixels) and manually adjust the exposure speed, aperture aperture, white balance, sensitivity and lens: wide or ultra wide.

And how does this camera behave? In favorable lighting situations, both the level of detail and the dynamic range are quite good, especially if we activate Artificial Intelligence. This is available in Photo and Portrait modes, and is capable of automatically recognizing 27 different scenes to apply appropriate adjustments. Autofocus also stands out for its speed, precision and minimum focusing distance.

Photo mode (automatic) with AI activated Photo mode (automatic) with AI activated

Photo mode (automatic) with AI activated Photo mode (automatic) with AI activated

The same happens if we activate the HDR in backlight or sunset, for example. As we see in the images, it allows us to obtain a little more detail in dark areas without penalizing sharpness and dynamic range.

Photo mode (automatic) with HDR activated Photo mode (automatic) with HDR activated

Photo mode without HDR (left) vs. Photo mode with HDR (right) Photo mode without HDR (left) vs. Photo mode with HDR (right)

Photo mode without HDR (left) vs. Photo mode with HDR (right) Photo mode without HDR (left) vs. Photo mode with HDR (right)

And how do you work at night? On the one hand, if we have Artificial Intelligence activated in Photo mode, the Mi A3 detects night scenes and improves the result to a certain extent, although the quality of the photo is reduced. And on the other, we have a dedicated Night mode Although it is too slow to record the capture and generates an obvious noise, it manages to save the detail in the darkest areas. The result, in any case, is quite good for a mobile that, let’s not forget, costs 249 euros.

Photo mode (left) vs. Night mode (right) Photo mode (left) vs. Night mode (right)

Night mode Night mode

As for the zoom, in the Photo mode, as we said, we have the possibility of shooting with the 118-degree (0.6X) wide-angle lens and with the 2X digital zoom. In the first case, the wide-angle, the Mi A3 performs edge distortion correction whose effectiveness varies depending on the scene. Of course, the level of detail and the dynamic range are affected, as it happens in the 2X digital zoom.

0.6X wide angle (left) vs. 1X normal focal (center) vs. 2X zoom (right) 0.6X wide angle (left) vs. 1X normal focal (center) vs. 2X zoom (right)

0.6X wide angle (left) vs. 1X normal focal (center) vs. 2X zoom (right) 0.6X wide angle (left) vs. 1X normal focal (center) vs. 2X zoom (right)

What happens if we stretch that zoom? Loss of detail and noise increase to such an extent that it’s better not to exceed those two increases. Keep in mind that we are not talking about an optical zoom or a hybrid zoom, but a digital zoom, so the quality of the image at 8X (which is the maximum it allows us) drops considerably.

From left to right: 1X – 2X – 4X- 8X. Quality loss from 2x magnification is visible. From left to right: 1X – 2X – 4X- 8X. Quality loss from 2x magnification is visible.

Now we go to Portrait mode, where the Xiaomi Mi A3 puts at our disposal the possibility to adjust depth of field (f / 1.0-f / 16) to achieve a background blur (bokeh effect) to our liking. The result, even when we maximize the blurring of the background, is quite natural and precise, with slightly blurred edges, but not excessively.

Photo mode (left) vs. Portrait mode at f / 4.5 (right) Photo mode (left) vs. Portrait mode at f / 4.5 (right)

That Portrait mode also allows us apply a Beauty effect (adjustable) and a total of twelve artistic filters. The beautifier, as usual, it is better to apply it in its proper measure if we do not want to be too artificial.

Moto Portrait without effect Beauty (left) vs. Portrait mode with Beauty effect to the maximum (right) Moto Portrait without effect Beauty (left) vs. Portrait mode with Beauty effect to the maximum (right)

We now turn to the front camera, where we find five shooting modes, Short Video, Video, Photo, Portrait and Panoramic, in addition to the possibility of activating the mirror (to invert the image) or of shooting showing the palm of the hand to the camera.

Under favorable lighting conditions, the results obtained with the front camera are quite good Regarding the level of detail, although regarding the dynamic range, the colors are much flatter than in the rear camera; We have also appreciated some overexposure.

Photo mode (automatic) with AI activated Photo mode (automatic) with AI activated

In Photo mode, we have HDR, Artificial Intelligence (which should be left on again), flash (the function of the screen itself) and twelve artistic filters. In addition, there is the possibility of applying a Beauty effect in which we can regulate three sections: the smoothness of the face, its slenderness and large eyes. The result of this effect taken to the maximum is a touch of ourselves, but applied in a measured way, it is not bad.

Photo mode without Beauty effect (left) vs. Photo mode with maximum Beauty effect Photo mode without Beauty effect (left) vs. Photo mode with maximum Beauty effect

In Portrait Mode, we also have the help of AI, flash, filters, an adjustable bezel (easier than in Photo mode) and, as a great attraction, the possibility of blurring the background. Since it has a single sensor, the front camera is forced to turn to AI to achieve the bokeh effect, but it also allows us to adjust the blur to our liking (f / 1.0-f / 16). The results are quite good for a terminal of this category, especially in the definition of the edges of the foreground.

Portrait mode from left to right: f / 1.0 – f / 4.5 – f / 16 Portrait mode from left to right: f / 1.0 – f / 4.5 – f / 16

At night or in low light situations, the Xiaomi Mi A3’s front camera does a good job, even though it doesn’t have a Night mode. Here, the help of Artificial Intelligence and an on-screen flash that doesn’t burn our faces They are essential to achieve a good level of detail and very natural colors, both in Portrait mode and in Photo mode.

Portrait mode with flash activated Portrait mode with flash activated

Photo mode without AI and without flash (left) vs. Photo mode with AI and flash activated (right) Photo mode without AI and without flash (left) vs. Photo mode with AI and flash activated (right)

Finally, we didn’t want to stop talking about the Panorama Selfie mode, which allows us to rotate the camera on both sides while taking a self-portrait. to open the viewing angle and include more elements in the photo (more friends or more background, depending on the situation). It tends to overexposure and, unless you turn the camera completely straight, it deforms the sides, but it has its grace. Of course, in this mode, forget about the flash, Artificial Intelligence, the Beauty effect and the background blur.

Photo mode (left) vs. Panoramic mode (right) Photo mode (left) vs. Panoramic mode (right)

Regarding the video, the Xiaomi Mi A3 records in 4K at 30 fps (1080p at 60 fps) and has two modes: Video (with the possibility of using the flash, making a Time-Lapse or recording in slow motion) and Short Video (also with flash and with six different artistic filters).

In both cases, it is possible to play with the lenses to record at 0.6X, 1X or 2X. In our tests, we have observed a highly upgradeable work on image stabilization, but we understand that it is a common problem in more terminals, so we assume that Xiaomi will soon correct this problem by updating the firmware.

Xiaomi Mi A3, the opinion of EuroXliveAndroid

If there was something that characterized the Xiaomi Mi A2 last year, it was that it entered through the big door in the club of mobile phones that meet “triple B” (good, nice and cheap), a club to which, by the way, its predecessor, the Mi A1, already belonged. Can we include in it this third generation of the family? In our opinion, yes.

It is true that Xiaomi has taken a step back on the screen and that, unfortunately for most, still does not integrate NFC connectivity. It must also be recognized that when it comes to performance, the evolution has not been as great as expected. Does this mean that Xiaomi is neglecting its Android One terminals to focus on MIUI as many say? Not at all.

The company has opted to improve, mainly, three sections, design, cameras and autonomy, and we can affirm that it has succeeded. The Mi A3 has a premium appearance, autonomy and photographic performance more typical of the high-end than a model that costs, let’s not forget, 249 euros.

To this balance of benefits we must add the safe bet of Android One, synonymous with reliability, simplicity and updates. In short, we are facing a model that re-apply for another year as a best seller candidate of 2019. Will it manage to impose itself in the range of 200 to 300 euros as its predecessor did? Time will tell, but, as we already pointed out in the first impressions, it is likely that its main problem lies in the alternatives proposed by the company itself: the Redmi Note 7 for 50 euros less or the Xiaomi Mi 9T for 80 euros more.