Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite, analysis: the Chinese firm competes against itself in the mid-range

Xiaomi has not fallen short that year in terms of releases. The Chinese company has filled its Mi 9 family with no more and no less than seven devices: the Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9 SE, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, Mi 9 Transparent Edition and one of the last to arrive. , the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite. It is a premium mid-range that comes to be placed between the Mi A3 with Android One and the Mi 9T and has already been through our workshop for its corresponding analysis.

It is, as we said, a premium mid-range It incorporates a generous 6.39-inch AMOLED screen, the Snapdragon 710 processor and a triple rear camera with up to 48 megapixels of resolution. Where it also stands out, at least in numerical terms, is in the selfie, with a sensor that reaches 32 megapixels. How does it behave on a day-to-day basis? Let’s see it.





Data sheet of the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

XIAOMI MI 9 LITE DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 156.8 x 74.5 x 8.7mm

179 grams SCREEN 6.39-inch AMOLED

FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels)

403 pixels per inch

19.5: 9 format

Gorilla Glass 5 PROCESSOR Snapdragon 710

Adreno 616 GPU RAM 6 GB LPDDR4X INTERNAL STORAGE 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

Compatible with microSD cards REAR CAMERA 48 MP f / 1.8

8MP wide angle

2 MP depth

LED flash FRONT CAMERA 32 MP f / 2.0 DRUMS 4,030 mAh

Fast charging 18W

Compatible charger included OPERATING SYSTEM Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 CONNECTIVITY Dual SIM 4G

VoLTE HD

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

Gps

NFC

FM Radio OTHERS Fingerprint reader under the screen

Headphone jack

USB Type-C

Infrared sensor PRICE 319 euros

The design sounds to us, the screen we love

We start with the aesthetic section, where we find a device very similar to the rest of his brothers, to the point that it is difficult to tell them apart. The glass finish feels comfortable to the hand, is light and gives it an attractive appearance, but it does not have that feeling Premium that other glass mobiles have (we are not paying it, of course).

To the touch it shows something plastic, a sensation that is appreciated even more if you give a few touches on the back, and it is also a fingerprint magnet. Also, the camera module sticks out and makes the phone wobble quite a bit if you put it on a table and hit a corner. All this, of course, ceases to be important if you put a case like the one included in the box.

A curious point to note is that the Xiaomi logo on the back, it really is an LED that lights up when we play music, we activate Game Turbo or receive a notification or call. It is useful? Not really, because we usually have the phone with the screen facing up, so the LED lighting goes unnoticed at least. It does not bother or consume battery, but it does not make a difference either.

As for the screen, no problem. The maximum brightness is enough to see well during the day and the minimum brightness allows you to use the phone at night without leaving your eyes. The viewing angles are correct, although when looking at it from a more inclined position (we are talking about looking at it almost horizontally), certain green shades can be seen, but it is not something that we are going to do often.

Regarding color and resolution, by default the panel is calibrated a little warmer than expected, nothing that cannot be fixed from the settings by selecting a cooler tone. The colors are brilliant without being unnatural and the resolution allows you to enjoy games, movies and content without problems. And yes, it has gout notch at the top, but once you use the mobile for a couple of days you forget that it is and, if for whatever reason you wanted to get rid of it, you can hide it in the settings.

The device is beautiful and despite having such a large screen it is easy to use with one hand

We ended up talking about the sound. If we put the speaker at maximum volume, many nuances of the music are lost and it lacks punch, but with this I do not mean that it is not enough to listen to podcasts or a song from time to time. You just have to make sure to leave the volume at a maximum of 75%, which is where the sweet spot is. Positive point for Xiaomi for including a headphone jack.

Enough power to play (and for everything else)

The Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite behaves like a champion on a daily basis. The Chinese firm has us accustomed to outstanding performance, and the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite was not going to be less. The device performs well in heavy and light games, without showing an exaggerated drop in performance even in titles like ‘PUBG Mobile’, ‘Pokémon GO’ or ‘Chess Rush’. In day-to-day apps like WhatsApp, Gmail or Twitter, the performance has been excellent, as it has also been when leaving applications in multitasking and navigating between them. The truth is that it has left us with a very good taste in the mouth.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite performs well in performance, be it using light everyday applications or playing heavy games The biometrics section consists of two systems: an optical fingerprint reader under the screen and two-dimensional face unlock. The first is accurate and fast, not as fast as other alternatives on the market but fast enough to be comfortable to use. The problem, of course, is that since it is optical, it has to illuminate the screen to capture the fingerprint, something that at night can be annoying in different situations. Face unlock works perfectly when there is good light and even when it is dim, but being completely dark does not work.

XIAOMI MI 9 LITE XIAOMI MI 9T XIAOMI MI 9 SE OPPO RENO SAMSUNG GALAXY A50 HUAWEI P30 LITE PROCESSOR Snapdragon 710 Snapdragon 730 Snapdragon 712 Snapdragon 710 Exynos 9610 Kirin 710 RAM 6 GB 6 GB 6 GB 6 GB 4GB 4GB GEEKBENCH 4 (SINGLE / MULTI) 1,803 / 5,752 2,545 / 6,900 1,868 / 5,901 1,697 / 5,692 1,719 / 5,630 1,550 / 5,499 GEEKBENCH 5 (SINGLE / MULTI) 394 / 1,491 – – – – – ANTUTU 176,227 211.901 177,957 154,063 147,589 131,268

Even though MIUI 11 is already on the market, the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite has Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10, a layer of personalization more than known and that offers infinity of functions, such as second space, quick responses, dual applications or an application blocking system, as well as animations on the icons. Now, it is true that MIUI 10 gives a correct performance, but it is loaded with bloatware and advertising.

Interface, promoted apps and ads in MIUI 10. Interface, promoted apps and ads in MIUI 10.

By default you have installed the Booking, Facebook, Netflix and AliExpress apps in a folder where we are shown more promoted apps, in addition to all Xiaomi’s own apps. The first four can be uninstalled without problems. In addition, many of the native Xiaomi apps such as the security manager that analyzes the apps we download or the browser show ads when you least expect it. They are non-receipt and, thankfully, can be easily disabled.

We continue talking about the battery, where Xiaomi has managed to squeeze the most of its new mid-range. We have a 4,030 mAh battery with 18W fast charge whose compatible charger is included in the box. With all this we achieve sufficient autonomy to overcome the day of use with a average between eight and eight and a half hours of active screen, although as always, it will depend on the use we give it. The terminal charges 100% in about 75 minutes, which reminds us a lot of the Xiaomi Mi 9T figures.

Three rear cameras that suffer at night

We end up talking about the photographic section. The Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite has three cameras in the back whose main protagonist is the 48 megapixel sensor. The other two sensors are a wide angle and a sensor for depth measurements. The performance is correct for a mid-range device and the photos obtained are good, but there is room for improvement in certain areas such as night photography or portrait mode.

The camera app is simple and functional, but it is quite slow saving photos taken with the wide angle or night mode. The camera app is simple and functional, but it is quite slow saving photos taken with the wide angle or night mode.

As for the camera app, it is quick when it comes to switching between modes and lenses, but not so much when we shoot. For example, if we shoot a photo with the wide angle, the app stays frozen until the photo is saved in the gallery. The same happens when we use the night mode, which forces us to leave the mobile still and then does not allow us to return to the automatic mode until the image has been registered in the gallery. Let’s see some samples.

Day photos

Here we can see the three angles that the camera makes available to us. Without making increases we get a nice picture, with a correct level of detail and slightly saturated colors, but without becoming unnatural.

With the main sensor the results are good, but the quality is considerably reduced with the wide angle and zoom

The wide angle achieves a more spectacular scene in aesthetic terms, but the detail suffers and the tones and colors are not the same. It can be clearly seen that the image is warmer than the one taken with the main sensor. As for the zoom, the overall image quality is correct, but it shows that we do not have optical zoom when we zoom.

Daytime photo with 48 megapixel mode

The Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite allows us to shoot with a resolution of 48 megapixels. Obviously, the level of detail and resolution is much higher than automatic mode, but to achieve this HDR is sacrificed. Our recommendation is to use it at specific times and opt for automatic mode whenever possible.

Night photos

When the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite is at night behaves decently in automatic mode. The noise increases and the level of detail suffers, but the high beams are well managed and the end result is decent. It is not the best night mode, but at least it is able to offer correct results.

However, with the zoom and the wide angle it kneels the knee. It can be clearly seen that the colors and sharpness obtained with the wide angle are quite poor and that by making two increases the level of detail falls much more than when it is daytime.

Night mode

Beyond that getting the picture without shaking is complicated, the night mode is capable of illuminate a scene to recover shadows and improve the level of detail. However, since you have to hold the phone without moving it, it is more than frequent that moving or poorly defined elements appear.

Night mode manages to raise shadows and improve detail, but the results tend to be unnatural

It will depend on the personal tastes of each one, but I prefer that the night mode improves a night photo, not that it tries to appear that it has been taken during the day. Be that as it may, the result is striking, although for my taste, unnatural.

Pictures

Portrait mode is impressive, especially when it’s daytime. The cut is very precise, the level of detail of the subject is very good and the colors, although slightly saturated, are correct. It is a portrait mode that is very much enjoyed.

When night falls portrait mode falls a bit with it. Trimming is still accurate, but worse detail is noted in the subject. Be that as it may, it is enough to save the scene, although my recommendation is that you try to find a light bulb like a lamppost.

Selfie

With the front camera the level of detail of the subject is excellent, but the photo tends to be overexposed in most cases, even when we do not have a bright background. Not that it’s a bad selfie, but there are better ones in its price range.

The same goes for nightly selfies. The detail of the subject is correct, although not outstanding, and the elements in the foreground tend to come out brighter from the account. But be that as it may, it is a decent nightly selfie that will be able to save the situation.

Also say that we have portrait mode on the front camera and that the results, when the light accompanies, are correct. At night the same thing happens with the rear portrait, that is, the detail of the subject is reduced.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite, the opinion and note

In conclusion, the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite is a solvent device, more than capable of behaving well in any task that we may ask him on a current day. His problem is that he stays in no man’s land and, really, he does not contribute anything new to the Xiaomi catalogue. For something else it has the Mi 9T and for something less the Mi A3 with Android One. With this I do not mean that it is not recommended, far from it, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to understand the strategy of Xiaomi, which launches mobiles that cannibalize his own brothers.

Although it does not bring anything really new to the Xiaomi catalogue, the Mi 9 Lite is a solvent and recommended device Be that as it may, the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite excels in autonomy, screen and performance, although the sound and the photographic experience have room for improvement, especially in the night scene. Selfies are quite good for its price range and, overall, and even being a Xiaomi more, it is a smartphone that will meet the needs of anyone looking for a mid-range device.

8.45 Design9 screen9 performance8.5 Camera7.25 software8 Autonomy9 In favour The screen looks good and is very enjoyable.

The battery is more than enough to forget about the charger

The performance is correct and the experience is positive both playing and light apps Against It does not bring anything really new to the Xiaomi mobiles that are already in its catalog

Night photography has room for improvement, especially with zoom and wide angle

Bloatware is abundant and there is advertising in some Xiaomi apps