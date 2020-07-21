Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus is official: this will be the most expensive Chinese mobile

Once Xiaomi has decided to let its second mobile brand, Redmi, fly alone. seems focused on reaching a type of customer who doesn't mind spending a little bit mores and that you are even willing to pay a good amount of money if the components, design and finish of the terminal are really worth it.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus seems designed for that last circumstance in which a user is not satisfied with the price-quality ratio and that Xiaomi is synonymous with cheap smartphones, but it wants to have the best possible hardware in the palm of your hand with a price that is close to that of those brands that always touch (and exceed in many cases) the thousand euros with their range caps.

Great hardware, and it's official

Unlike other occasions when these hardware specifications have arrived via leak, this time It has been the managers of the Chinese brand who have discovered everything that their future Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus will bring. Premium finish that begins with its screen, with "high refresh rates" that could be between 120 and 144Hz, in addition to a very, very careful design with an all-screen front and a really discreet selfie camera thanks to that drop effect of water.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro.

Within what we know officially, There is the camera, which without specifying sensor resolutions, has advanced that it will have 30X zoom (we assume optical), NFC chip, dual stereo speakers, under-screen fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm minijack connector. for wired headphones, infrared port, a battery with a capacity of 4,500 mAh. or higher, integrated cooling system, wireless charging and finally, a vibration motor with X-axis. And 5G? Everything points to yes.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro.

Having said the above, it is obvious that doubts arise as to what we can expect in terms of chip, RAM and storage configurations. On the first, it has all the ballots to reach these new Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+, which has not yet officially landed on the market but will do so in the coming months, focused on performance and, of course, gaming. Maybe 6 or 8 gigs of RAM and 128 (minimum) of storage?

Wireless charging is another of the big claims of a smartphone that could also launch revolutionary quick charge speeds where it will be possible to fill the battery in just a few minutes. Even so, and in the absence of more specific data, it is best to wait because we will most certainly have news of this Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus in the coming weeks.

