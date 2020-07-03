Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G Review: the new era of connectivity at 369 euros

If you are wondering what is the latest trend in the smartphone market in the mid-range, you should know that manufacturers are challenging each other in the “democratization of 5G”. We know, the poor coverage in Italy is a fact, but here we are talking about devices future prooffuture-proof. A 2018 research says that people are less and less likely to replace their smartphone, coming to keep it for as long as possible. In this context, 5G devices under 400 euros, which are now different, take on a lot more sense, turning to a user who does not want to be found prepared in view of what looks like the next era of connectivity. Among the most interesting models to target this goal there is definitely Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, smartphone that is sold for € 369.90 on the official website (6 / 64GB). Do you think that on Amazon Italy it is already at 329 euros through resellers, so we are essentially talking about the cheaper 5G model for sale in our country. We have had the opportunity to test Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, in its 6 / 128GB version (which brings the price to 399.90 euros), over the past few weeks and here is what we have found.

Design and unboxing

As often happens when we try a smartphone in preview, or in any case during the launch period, we have not been provided with the sales package. We cannot therefore provide you with precise details on the content, but from official sources we learn that a USB Type-C cable, a cover and a 22.5W charger (but the smartphone supports up to 20W). In short, the budget seems to be very classic, but we reiterate that we have not had the opportunity to have a direct response.

We immediately answer a question that fans of the world of mobile devices with a few years on their shoulders will be asking themselves: yes, there is the 3.5mm audio jack for headphones. The latter is located at the top of the smartphone, where we also find the first microphone and the IR port. Very classic right side: only the power button and volume rocker peep out. Everything else is at the bottom: trolley for the SIM (dual nanoSIM, no memory expansion), USB Type-C port (no video output but there is OTG functionality), speaker and a second microphone.

Once you have taken the smartphone in hand, you notice an average size, that is 163.71 x 74.77 x 7.88 mm, for a weight of 192 grams. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is generally a handy device that does not “slip” too much. Among other things, we are faced with a well-built smartphone with a constructive solidity that does not disappoint expectations, despite the fact that the profile is made of plastic (the backcover is instead made of glass).

If you have already tried a device of this brand, you know how it works from this point of view. The module of the four cameras, placed at the top left and accompanied by a Dual LED flash, is slightly protruding and the smartphone “dances” a little when positioned on a flat surface, but nothing transcendental. We got to try the Cosmic Gray colouring, which frankly is a bit lost in the chaos of dark colours of the market. However, these are tastes and in any case, there are also the Aurora Blue and Dream White variants. It must be said that, at least in the model we tested, the rear body retains little fingerprints.

The design already knows also seen in the front, where we find a display with “drop” notch and all in all contained edges. It will be that we have tried myriads of smartphones of this type, but we believe that a hole for the camera would have been more in step with the times, given that other brands have brought this format in this price range. In case you are wondering, there are still the classic unlocking methods: a quick one in-display fingerprint sensor and the comfortable 2D Face Unlock. In general, Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is certainly a well-built smartphone, but it has a little that flavour already has seen that affects many models on the market.

Technical features

The design is certainly important, but in our view, the data-sheet is definitely more so. Here Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G does not disappoint at all, implementing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor operating at the maximum frequency of 2.4 GHz (1 x 2.4 GHz + 1 x 2.2 GHz + 6 x 1.8 GHz), flanked by an Adreno 620 GPU (maximum frequency 625 MHz) and 6GB of RAM. In the variant we tested, 128GB of internal memory is not missing (not expandable). Here is a discussion of needs: there are those who are more than good even with 64GB of internal memory and therefore can point to the less expensive variant, while those who often reach the limit in terms of storage might think of pointing to the model a little is more expensive than 128GB. In any case, the other hardware components mentioned are very valid, as it is the configuration that is expected from a mid-range 5G smartphone.

The screen is a 6.57-inch AMOLED with Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), HDR10 + support, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and good brightness peaks of 600 nits. There is not even a certification regarding the blue night light and an always-on mode (which by default shows time, date, residual charge and notification icons). The panel is not bad at all: the general visual quality and colour reproduction are excellent and the most demanding users have the possibility to “play” with the various options, from anti-flicker functionality to reading, passing through the colour mode (Automatic, Intense or original Color) and for the temperature (Default, Hot or Cold).

Too bad only for the standard 60 Hz refresh, which does not allow us to reach the fluidity that other devices in this price range have accustomed us to. In terms of visualization of multimedia content, the developers have now managed to master the “drop” notch well, even if there is still some app that does not want to know how to cover the part in front of the notch. There are Widevine L1 DRMs, so no problem with HD content on the various video streaming platforms. Then there is also the notification LED, small at the top.

As for the photographic sector, we find a 16MP front camera (f / 2.25) and a quadruple rear camera 48MP (f / 1.79, main) + 8MP (f / 2.2, ultra-wide, 120 degrees) + 2MP (f / 2.4, for macro) + 2MP (f / 2.4, for depth of field). The four rear sensors can record videos in 4K / 30fps, while the front one stops at 1080p / 30fps. Slow motion reaches up to 960 fps in 1080p.

For the rest, the Camera app is the one we know by now: among the various features available, we find 48MP, Portrait, Night, Panorama, Pro, Macro, Google Lens and Documents. Obviously there is also Artificial Intelligence (which goes a bit to distort the natural context) and HDR, which can be used to improve the final result.

How does this Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G shoot? Fairly: the photos are not bad with good light conditions, while at night there are a few flaws. Night mode tries to solve the problems, but do not expect above average results and in some contexts, it may happen that the photo is a little blurry (but it is difficult to ask for more).

In general, the photographic sector of the smartphone is exactly what we would have expected from a device in this price range. Good, but not exceptional. The maximum zoom achievable in digital is 10x, but on the social side, we would not go beyond 2x. At the video level, it is always better to stop at 30fps for a good stabilization, while the macros continue to always be at too low a resolution for “serious” use (even if using artificial intelligence they can come out fairly). If you want to deepen the theme, you can find uncompressed photos in our Drive folder dedicated to Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G.

Special feature: 5G support lately, several smartphones are coming to the market that point to Hquotdemocratizing Hquot 5G, bringing it under 400 euros. We will talk in-depth about each of them on these pages: Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is the first that we have been able to test thoroughly and for the moment it seems the most convincing, but further on will also come the analyzes of Huawei P40 Lite 5G (which, however, is without Google services) and TCL 10 5G (which could prove interesting at 399.90 euros).

The battery is 4160 mAh. If the display with the standard refresh rate, on the one hand, is a limit, it certainly benefits from autonomy. In fact, we often arrived in the evening with 25-30% of the remaining charge. Also consider that there is 20W charging, which is not exactly the fastest on the market but still offers good satisfactions.

Needless to look for IP68 certification and wireless charging: particularly difficult to find in this range and even here they are absent. The connectivity sector is complete, from support to 5G up to Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, passing through NFC and Bluetooth 5.1. The audio sector is average, it is mono but has a maximum volume that does not disappoint (our tests showed 79.1 dBA, a normal value).

Software

The operating system is Android 10 with MIUI Global 11.0.10.0 and security patches updated in May 2020, as of this writing. In short, for the moment the big step towards MIUI 12 has not yet been taken, despite the fact that these days the first signs from abroad are coming.

In short, the next major update seems to be upon us also with regard to Italy. In any case, we know the MIUI 11 well, from the Dark Mode to the Digital Wellness screen, passing through the Second space function. Given the imminent arrival of the update, we advise you to take a look at the interesting news that will be made by MIUI 12.

The only thing to report is the presence of pre-installed applications of dubious utility. We have already seen them in some recent models of the Chinese company and it seems that the direction is now that. To give you a concrete example, there are various pre-installed games (like Crazy Juicer) and opening some folders of applications appear tips on what to download. There is also some advertising: for example in the screen that appears after installing an app.

However, don’t worry: pre-installed apps can be safely removed and ads they appear in specific places that don’t bother too much. Recall that Xiaomi manages to sell its devices at “aggressive” prices also thanks to methods like this. From our point of view, it is a good compromise, especially for those who want to spend little. Furthermore, this does not in any way affect the fluidity of the system, which remains excellent. We understand, however, that someone can turn up their noses a bit and therefore it is right to report this aspect.

Performance and benchmarks

The performance of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is what is expected of a medium-range, able to run well in the daily environment.

For the more “avid” fans who appreciate the benchmarks, the smartphone has registered a total of 320545 points on AnTuTu Benchmark. On Geekbench, however, it reached 619 points in single-core and 1833 points in multi-core. Good numbers and able to offer excellent satisfaction.

To give you a concrete example, OPPO Find X2 Neo, device sold at a price of 699 euros, has a very similar hardware sector and in fact has reached a total of 326550 points on AnTuTu during our tests, slightly exceeding this Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G.

Staying in the price range around 400 euros, we also find Samsung Galaxy A71 which stops at 265061 points. However, don’t be fooled, there are also more performing devices on the market, such as Realme X2 Pro, which reaches 484390 points and is now just over 400 euros. The results achieved by Mi 10 Lite 5G are however positive.

Benchmarks should always be taken with the pliers, but often represent objective data that it is right to analyze. By taking the smartphone in hand, we assure you that the fluidity is not bad at all, even if you feel the absence of a higher refreshed display. In fact, we begin to struggle to go back from 90 Hz, after trying them with several other devices.

Gaming

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G defends itself overall well on the gaming side, where we tested Call of Duty: Mobile, ARK: Survival Evolved and Dead by Daylight Mobile. They are notoriously capable of putting mid-range devices a bit in difficulty, but the smartphone came out of our tests head-on.

Indeed, Call of Duty Mobile runs fine with details and FPS at “Very High”. You can also activate secondary options like bloom and shadows in real-time.

Different discourse for ARK: Survival Evolved: you can play at 30 FPS only with “Medium” presets. Trying to go up with the details you can see all the limits, but we remind you that we are not talking about a gaming device. Dead by Daylight Mobile works perfectly with details set to “High” and 60 fps.

Do not miss the iconic “Turbo video games” mode, present within the Security app, which, in addition to acting as a hub to the games installed, allows you to take advantage of various interesting features during the game sessions. The possibilities offered are the ones we have come to know: from the possibility of opening WhatsApp and other apps in Picture-in-picture to recording videos, passing through screenshots. In short, Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G can also give satisfactions on the gaming side.