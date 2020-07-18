Tech NewsReviews
Updated:

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, review: great autonomy for one of the best mid-range of 2020

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

Italian Spaceport of Virgin Galactic: this is where we are

We are in July 2020 and two years have passed since the close partnership between Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Here’s how to see Comet NEOWISE: it will also be visible from Italy with the naked eye

Finally, the long-awaited moment has arrived for professional astronomers, amateurs and for all those who simply want to enjoy...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The cheap Nokia 2.4 reveals its MediaTek brain and something else in the latest leak

Nokia already has in the oven what will be, as soon as it is presented, one of the cheapest...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, review: great autonomy for one of the best mid-range of 2020

Xiaomi and its fight on value for money are a constant and the Mi 10 Lite 5G is another of the multiple examples of this. The company presented this mid-range proposal last March with 5G as its main asset. A terminal that comes to be the best in its segment, with other strong points such as great autonomy and a powerful Qualcomm processor.

This Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G passes by our analysis table, one of the candidates for the best mid-range of the year, with a view to answering the question of whether or not it deserves to be on the disputed podium of those mobiles that offer a lot for relatively little money.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(“div-gpt-out”); });

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

163.71 x 74.77 x 7.88 mm
192 grams

SCREEN

6.57-inch AMOLED
FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels)
Notch in the form of a drop
Gorilla GLass 5
HDR10 +

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 765G

RAM

6 GB LPDDR4X

INTERNAL STORAGE

64 or 128 GB UFS 2.1

SOFTWARE

Android 10
MIUI 11

REAR CAMERA

48 MP f / 1.79
Wide angle 8 MP f / 2.2 120º
Macro 2 MP
Depth 2 MP

FRONTAL CAMERA

16 MP

BATTERY

4,160 mAh
20W fast charge

CONNECTIVITY

5G

OTHERS

On-screen fingerprint reader

PRICE

349 euros

Design: not bad for a mid-range

Img 7762

The design of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite follows the lines marked by many of the manufacturers in this 2020. Looking at the back we found a prominent camera module. This stands out from the body of the terminal, although at the level of dimensions it is not as exaggerated as some of the proposals that we are seeing in 2020. The finish is in glass and aluminum, although the terminal notes that it is a mid-range since it does not feel too premium on hand. The fingerprints appear easily as in almost every glass mobile, although it is not a major problem.

Despite being a fairly large terminal, the location of the keypad is good, quite accessible even for not very large hands
Img 7779

The keypad is very well designed. Although we are facing a fairly large mobile, fingers fall just above the volume and power buttons, a small detail to thank. In the upper part of the device we find the headphone jack and the infrared emitter, the lower part being reserved for the USB Type-C port, speaker and tray for the SIM card.

Img 7767

The mobile is slightly curved at the back, which facilitates grip. Of course, it is a terminal that touches the 200 grams of weight, so we must grab it with relative strength if we do not want gravity to play a trick on us and the phone ends up falling to the ground.

If we compare it with some of the terminals of the moment, we observe that the measurements are a little below the average, especially at the volume level. It is a large terminal, but it does not stand out for good or for bad compared to the rest of competitors.

Height (mm)Width (mm)Thickness (millimeters)Weight (grams)Screen (inches)BatteryArea (cm2)Volume (cc)
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite163.774.87.91926.574,160122.496.73
Realme 6 Pro163.875.88.92026.64,300124.2110.5
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro165.876.78.82096.675,020127.16111.91
Nubia Red Magic 5G168.6789.82186.654,500131,508128.88
OnePlus 8 Pro165.374.358.51996.784,510122.9104.47
Huawei P40 Pro158.272.68.952096.584,200114.85102.79
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra166.9768.82206.95,000126.84111.62
iPhone 11 Pro Max15877.88.12266.53,969122.9299.57
Pixel 4 XL160.475.18.21936.33,700120.4698.78
LG V60 ThinQ169.477.78.92196.85,000131.62117.15
Sony Xperia 1 II165.171.17.6181.46.54,000117.3989.21
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro162.574.892086.674,500121.55109.39

Thanks in part to the fact that its battery is not too big, the Mi 10 Lite allows itself the luxury of being less than 8mm thick, something not very common in this new year of large, thick and heavy terminals. In short, Xiaomi has achieved a good design and finish with this Mi 10 Lite, which gives everything that can be asked of a terminal of this range and price.

Display: embracing AMOLED technology

Img 7770

The 6.57 inches, like it or not, have become a standard in the mid-range. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite uses this screen size, accompanied in this case by a Full HD + resolution and OLED technology. The panel is good, without curves and according to its rangeAlthough we expected a small step above what we have found. We also have no trace of a high refresh rate as the competition begins to incorporate, we are left with 60Hz.

The viewing angles of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite are quite improvable, the rainbow effect appears easily and notes that it is not the best OLED panel that Xiaomi has included in the mid-range

The rainbow effect appears too easily when we tilt the phone and the overall appearance of the colors is somewhat flatter than usual on Xiaomi. Despite not being the best OLED panel that Xiaomi has mounted in a mid-range, It is enjoyed and is more than valid to take advantage of all kinds of multimedia content. The frontal use according to GSMarena is 85.1%, a figure that is good, although it does not stand out too much.

Img 7771 The Mi 10 Lite has a software-filled notch to create the feeling that it's even more rounded.
The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite does not get rid of the notch. In this case we have a drop-shaped notch that does not bother too much after hours of use, although it can bother on certain occasions

At the top of it we have a drop notch. It is not too small and we will have to get used to it, although it is still a somewhat more discreet solution compared to large notches. Panel white balance is correct, the brightness (about 430 hits) is sufficient in the sun and, for the type of user for whom this phone is intended, few more hits can be put.

screen

As usual in MIUI, we can configure certain parameters of the screen to leave it to our liking, such as colors, white balance and others. Similarly, we have ways to reduce the incidence of white light.

In short, a correct panel for the range of the device, although it can be improved especially at the viewing angle level. It is a good screen and we prefer it to a classic LCD of these price ranges, although it is not one of the best OLED panels that Xiaomi has incorporated in this price range.

Performance: some problems in sight

Img 7776

The Mi 10 Lite has the Snapdragon 765G, the best Qualcomm processor for the mid-range. In addition, 6 GB of RAM comes with it, so the performance should be excellent. As we noted in proposals of Xiaomi's new Redmi family, we have not found what was expected. The Mi 10 Lite doesn't move smoothly, it has some issues opening basic apps, and overall the user experience isn't as satisfying as it should be with this hardware (even with less power it should move better) .

Everything indicates that the performance problem is due to lack of optimization, since there is power to spare. We will have to wait for it to be fixed with an update

Given the general trend of performance problems, everything points to that of the solvable
Follow on Instagram

At a biometric level the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite complies with note. We found a reader under the screen that works very fast and accurately. It has reminded us a lot of the Xiaomi Mi 9T, since it is probably the same. In addition to this accurate and fast reader, we have a facial recognition system through the camera. It is not the safest option, but it is appreciated that Xiaomi has included this system in your terminal.

Sound: forceful and loud

Img 7766 Headphone Jack, welcome.

Regarding the sound, we have good news. We found strong, high quality audio. We have reached peaks of up to 91 decibels, with little distortion when the volume is at maximum. The presence of bass is good to be talking about a mid-range and, in general, to have only one speaker, the hearing section complies with the note.

In addition to having an excellent speaker, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite has a headphone jack, an endangered species

As icing on this cake, we have a headphone jack on the top, so we can connect cable headphones in case we want to reproduce audio in an analog way.

Software: MIUI is still MIUI

Miui 11

As a good Xiaomi not belonging to the A series, the software is starring MIUI. In this case in its version 11 based on Android 10, with a promised update to MIUI 12. MIUI it is a layer that consumes a lot of resources and that, as we have seen, it still needs optimization, but at the functional and aesthetic level it is the most complete that we can enjoy on a smartphone.

MIUI 11 has matured as a customization layer, and in the case of this Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite everything is ready for you to receive MIUI 12 in a short time

At an aesthetic level MIUI is more Material Design than ever. It largely respects Google's design lines and is quite visually pleasing. It continues with that characteristic Asian touch of the brand, mixed with certain brushstrokes "inspired" in iOS, but the set offers a good result. We can customize almost everything and the notification system is finally correct.

Miui Apps

We have many pre-installed applications, most of them quite useful. Among them we find a QR code scanner, compass, ShareMe, FM radio, etc. Also, since the mobile has an infrared port, we can manage various electronic devices, like television or a projector.

Miui

The only thing that bothers MIUI is that comes with advertising in the system's own native applications. For example, every time we install an application, an ad appears in the process of analyzing it for threats, something quite annoying in native applications. Fortunately, some of these ads can be removed, although it is still annoying to have to configure this so that the phone's own applications do not show us advertising content.

Regarding functions to highlight, we can talk about Game Turbo, a tool to enhance performance in games, security tools to keep the device at bay from threats or integration with native Android 10 functions such as Digital Wellbeing. In short, a very complete software with some duties to do, especially in relation to advertising.

Battery: "little" amperage that gives a lot of itself

Battery

Talking about the battery in Xiaomi, luckily, is usually synonymous with huge screen hours. Unlike Redmi with more than 5,000mAh, this Mi 10 Lite has "only" 4,160mAh, practically 1,000 milliamps less than other of its mid-range brothers. Despite this, we find a battery that can last up to ten hours of screen in two full days of use. A simply outstanding figure that makes us forget about the charger even if we are using the mobile intensively.

Reaching 10 hours of screen with such a large screen and just over 4,000mAh is a good achievement at the optimization level

It is worthy of applause to achieve these figures despite not having a huge amperage, and the icing on the cake is a fast charging system of 20W. Charging takes approximately two hours at this charging power, and we do not have wireless or reverse charging. In short, an outstanding autonomy that makes the Mi 10 Lite a fireproof terminal.

Camera: good, but with homework to do

Img 7765

The Mi 10 Lite has a camera configuration that, at this point of the year, we can already say of running. Four cameras, two of them we will not use much and on the other two, practically all the weight of the day-to-day photographs will fall. We are talking specifically about a 48-megapixel main sensor with f / 1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with f / 2.2 aperture and 120º field of view and two secondary sensors for the macro (2MP) and information on the depth of field (2MP).

As usual in this house, before seeing the results of this quad camera setup let's go over the camera app, which is the same as in the rest of terminals with MIUI 11, since Xiaomi does not usually reserve too many specific functions depending on the range of the product.

Xiaomi Camera App

The Xiaomi camera application is very complete. It meets all that we can ask of it and does not hide too much the main modes. However, there are very useful functions like Google Lens, automatic take straightening or a document scanner that is stored in the "more" section, without having the option of incorporating them into the main camera interface.

Unlike in the Redmi Note 9S, here we do have a dedicated macro mode, which we will talk about later. Generally speaking, an application that works well, somewhat slow in switching between modes (without being anything dramatic) and that gives what we can ask for.

Daytime photography

Xiaomi1 detail

When it comes to daytime photography, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite performs well in detail. The main drawback is that the photographs have a slight overexposure that remind us of past generations of Xiaomi. Parts of the photograph are not burned, but there is a slight excess of light. The contrast is good, the HDR works acceptably and the colorimetry, although it is quite improvable, it does.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite1 The level of detail is not bad. Overexposure makes something of an appearance.

Contrary to usual in other rivals of the competition, the Mi 10 Lite it has somewhat more muted colors. In case of server, I prefer it this way to a supersaturation of the color, although it is striking that Xiaomi wanted to tend to neutral leaving the. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.

More Articles Like This

Samsung The Sero, analysis: this is the experience of using a vertical TV that rotates at the same time as the mobile

Reviews Brian Adam -
TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook ... If you stop to think about it, many of the most popular applications are used vertically....
Read more

This robot bird mimics the flapping and maneuvering of a real one with surprising agility

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
Festo, a German company dedicated to automation and robotics, has presented the latest of its inventions. It's about BionicSwift, an impressive robot...
Read more

OPPO Watch has arrived in Europe, launching on July 20 in Germany for € 249

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
OPPO Watch appeared surprisingly in the Old Continent, specifically in Germany, where apparently it will arrive very soon at attractive prices. The first smartwatch...
Read more

Will Apple Pencil have a sensor to recognize colors? Here is the patent

Apple Brian Adam -
When it comes to innovating the market, Apple always has its say. While the Apple Glass, or the glasses for augmented reality produced by...
Read more

Rethinking the career of computer engineering: professionals speak

How to? Brian Adam -
Straddling the effervescent placidity of the institute and the cold world of work is the university, a path that thousands of students...
Read more

20 synchronized robot dogs dancing in an empty baseball stadium: the most surreal job for Boston Dynamics Spot

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
We have seen Spot, the Boston Dynamics robot dog, do tasks of all kinds. It can help doctors in hospitals perform telemedicine,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY