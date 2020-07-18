Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, review: great autonomy for one of the best mid-range of 2020

Xiaomi and its fight on value for money are a constant and the Mi 10 Lite 5G is another of the multiple examples of this. The company presented this mid-range proposal last March with 5G as its main asset. A terminal that comes to be the best in its segment, with other strong points such as great autonomy and a powerful Qualcomm processor.

This Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G passes by our analysis table, one of the candidates for the best mid-range of the year, with a view to answering the question of whether or not it deserves to be on the disputed podium of those mobiles that offer a lot for relatively little money.

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 163.71 x 74.77 x 7.88 mm

192 grams SCREEN 6.57-inch AMOLED

FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels)

Notch in the form of a drop

Gorilla GLass 5

HDR10 + PROCESSOR Snapdragon 765G RAM 6 GB LPDDR4X INTERNAL STORAGE 64 or 128 GB UFS 2.1 SOFTWARE Android 10

MIUI 11 REAR CAMERA 48 MP f / 1.79

Wide angle 8 MP f / 2.2 120º

Macro 2 MP

Depth 2 MP FRONTAL CAMERA 16 MP BATTERY 4,160 mAh

20W fast charge CONNECTIVITY 5G OTHERS On-screen fingerprint reader PRICE 349 euros

Design: not bad for a mid-range

The design of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite follows the lines marked by many of the manufacturers in this 2020. Looking at the back we found a prominent camera module. This stands out from the body of the terminal, although at the level of dimensions it is not as exaggerated as some of the proposals that we are seeing in 2020. The finish is in glass and aluminum, although the terminal notes that it is a mid-range since it does not feel too premium on hand. The fingerprints appear easily as in almost every glass mobile, although it is not a major problem.

Despite being a fairly large terminal, the location of the keypad is good, quite accessible even for not very large hands

The keypad is very well designed. Although we are facing a fairly large mobile, fingers fall just above the volume and power buttons, a small detail to thank. In the upper part of the device we find the headphone jack and the infrared emitter, the lower part being reserved for the USB Type-C port, speaker and tray for the SIM card.

The mobile is slightly curved at the back, which facilitates grip. Of course, it is a terminal that touches the 200 grams of weight, so we must grab it with relative strength if we do not want gravity to play a trick on us and the phone ends up falling to the ground.

If we compare it with some of the terminals of the moment, we observe that the measurements are a little below the average, especially at the volume level. It is a large terminal, but it does not stand out for good or for bad compared to the rest of competitors.

Height (mm) Width (mm) Thickness (millimeters) Weight (grams) Screen (inches) Battery Area (cm2) Volume (cc) Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 163.7 74.8 7.9 192 6.57 4,160 122.4 96.73 Realme 6 Pro 163.8 75.8 8.9 202 6.6 4,300 124.2 110.5 Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 165.8 76.7 8.8 209 6.67 5,020 127.16 111.91 Nubia Red Magic 5G 168.6 78 9.8 218 6.65 4,500 131,508 128.88 OnePlus 8 Pro 165.3 74.35 8.5 199 6.78 4,510 122.9 104.47 Huawei P40 Pro 158.2 72.6 8.95 209 6.58 4,200 114.85 102.79 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 166.9 76 8.8 220 6.9 5,000 126.84 111.62 iPhone 11 Pro Max 158 77.8 8.1 226 6.5 3,969 122.92 99.57 Pixel 4 XL 160.4 75.1 8.2 193 6.3 3,700 120.46 98.78 LG V60 ThinQ 169.4 77.7 8.9 219 6.8 5,000 131.62 117.15 Sony Xperia 1 II 165.1 71.1 7.6 181.4 6.5 4,000 117.39 89.21 Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 162.5 74.8 9 208 6.67 4,500 121.55 109.39

Thanks in part to the fact that its battery is not too big, the Mi 10 Lite allows itself the luxury of being less than 8mm thick, something not very common in this new year of large, thick and heavy terminals. In short, Xiaomi has achieved a good design and finish with this Mi 10 Lite, which gives everything that can be asked of a terminal of this range and price.

Display: embracing AMOLED technology

The 6.57 inches, like it or not, have become a standard in the mid-range. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite uses this screen size, accompanied in this case by a Full HD + resolution and OLED technology. The panel is good, without curves and according to its rangeAlthough we expected a small step above what we have found. We also have no trace of a high refresh rate as the competition begins to incorporate, we are left with 60Hz.

The viewing angles of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite are quite improvable, the rainbow effect appears easily and notes that it is not the best OLED panel that Xiaomi has included in the mid-range

The rainbow effect appears too easily when we tilt the phone and the overall appearance of the colors is somewhat flatter than usual on Xiaomi. Despite not being the best OLED panel that Xiaomi has mounted in a mid-range, It is enjoyed and is more than valid to take advantage of all kinds of multimedia content. The frontal use according to GSMarena is 85.1%, a figure that is good, although it does not stand out too much.

The Mi 10 Lite has a software-filled notch to create the feeling that it's even more rounded.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite does not get rid of the notch. In this case we have a drop-shaped notch that does not bother too much after hours of use, although it can bother on certain occasions

At the top of it we have a drop notch. It is not too small and we will have to get used to it, although it is still a somewhat more discreet solution compared to large notches. Panel white balance is correct, the brightness (about 430 hits) is sufficient in the sun and, for the type of user for whom this phone is intended, few more hits can be put.

As usual in MIUI, we can configure certain parameters of the screen to leave it to our liking, such as colors, white balance and others. Similarly, we have ways to reduce the incidence of white light.

In short, a correct panel for the range of the device, although it can be improved especially at the viewing angle level. It is a good screen and we prefer it to a classic LCD of these price ranges, although it is not one of the best OLED panels that Xiaomi has incorporated in this price range.

Performance: some problems in sight

The Mi 10 Lite has the Snapdragon 765G, the best Qualcomm processor for the mid-range. In addition, 6 GB of RAM comes with it, so the performance should be excellent. As we noted in proposals of Xiaomi's new Redmi family, we have not found what was expected. The Mi 10 Lite doesn't move smoothly, it has some issues opening basic apps, and overall the user experience isn't as satisfying as it should be with this hardware (even with less power it should move better) .

Everything indicates that the performance problem is due to lack of optimization, since there is power to spare. We will have to wait for it to be fixed with an update

Given the general trend of performance problems, everything points to that of the solvable

