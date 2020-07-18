Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, review: great autonomy for one of the best mid-range of 2020

Xiaomi and its fight on value for money are a constant and the Mi 10 Lite 5G is another of the multiple examples of this. The company presented this mid-range proposal last March with 5G as its main asset. A terminal that comes to be the best in its segment, with other strong points such as great autonomy and a powerful Qualcomm processor.
This Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G passes by our analysis table, one of the candidates for the best mid-range of the year, with a view to answering the question of whether or not it deserves to be on the disputed podium of those mobiles that offer a lot for relatively little money.
Data sheet of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
163.71 x 74.77 x 7.88 mm
SCREEN
6.57-inch AMOLED
PROCESSOR
Snapdragon 765G
RAM
6 GB LPDDR4X
INTERNAL STORAGE
64 or 128 GB UFS 2.1
SOFTWARE
Android 10
REAR CAMERA
48 MP f / 1.79
FRONTAL CAMERA
16 MP
BATTERY
4,160 mAh
CONNECTIVITY
5G
OTHERS
On-screen fingerprint reader
PRICE
349 euros
Design: not bad for a mid-range
The design of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite follows the lines marked by many of the manufacturers in this 2020. Looking at the back we found a prominent camera module. This stands out from the body of the terminal, although at the level of dimensions it is not as exaggerated as some of the proposals that we are seeing in 2020. The finish is in glass and aluminum, although the terminal notes that it is a mid-range since it does not feel too premium on hand. The fingerprints appear easily as in almost every glass mobile, although it is not a major problem.
The keypad is very well designed. Although we are facing a fairly large mobile, fingers fall just above the volume and power buttons, a small detail to thank. In the upper part of the device we find the headphone jack and the infrared emitter, the lower part being reserved for the USB Type-C port, speaker and tray for the SIM card.
The mobile is slightly curved at the back, which facilitates grip. Of course, it is a terminal that touches the 200 grams of weight, so we must grab it with relative strength if we do not want gravity to play a trick on us and the phone ends up falling to the ground.
If we compare it with some of the terminals of the moment, we observe that the measurements are a little below the average, especially at the volume level. It is a large terminal, but it does not stand out for good or for bad compared to the rest of competitors.
|Height (mm)
|Width (mm)
|Thickness (millimeters)
|Weight (grams)
|Screen (inches)
|Battery
|Area (cm2)
|Volume (cc)
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
|163.7
|74.8
|7.9
|192
|6.57
|4,160
|122.4
|96.73
|Realme 6 Pro
|163.8
|75.8
|8.9
|202
|6.6
|4,300
|124.2
|110.5
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
|165.8
|76.7
|8.8
|209
|6.67
|5,020
|127.16
|111.91
|Nubia Red Magic 5G
|168.6
|78
|9.8
|218
|6.65
|4,500
|131,508
|128.88
|OnePlus 8 Pro
|165.3
|74.35
|8.5
|199
|6.78
|4,510
|122.9
|104.47
|Huawei P40 Pro
|158.2
|72.6
|8.95
|209
|6.58
|4,200
|114.85
|102.79
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
|166.9
|76
|8.8
|220
|6.9
|5,000
|126.84
|111.62
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|158
|77.8
|8.1
|226
|6.5
|3,969
|122.92
|99.57
|Pixel 4 XL
|160.4
|75.1
|8.2
|193
|6.3
|3,700
|120.46
|98.78
|LG V60 ThinQ
|169.4
|77.7
|8.9
|219
|6.8
|5,000
|131.62
|117.15
|Sony Xperia 1 II
|165.1
|71.1
|7.6
|181.4
|6.5
|4,000
|117.39
|89.21
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
|162.5
|74.8
|9
|208
|6.67
|4,500
|121.55
|109.39
Thanks in part to the fact that its battery is not too big, the Mi 10 Lite allows itself the luxury of being less than 8mm thick, something not very common in this new year of large, thick and heavy terminals. In short, Xiaomi has achieved a good design and finish with this Mi 10 Lite, which gives everything that can be asked of a terminal of this range and price.
Display: embracing AMOLED technology
The 6.57 inches, like it or not, have become a standard in the mid-range. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite uses this screen size, accompanied in this case by a Full HD + resolution and OLED technology. The panel is good, without curves and according to its rangeAlthough we expected a small step above what we have found. We also have no trace of a high refresh rate as the competition begins to incorporate, we are left with 60Hz.
The rainbow effect appears too easily when we tilt the phone and the overall appearance of the colors is somewhat flatter than usual on Xiaomi. Despite not being the best OLED panel that Xiaomi has mounted in a mid-range, It is enjoyed and is more than valid to take advantage of all kinds of multimedia content. The frontal use according to GSMarena is 85.1%, a figure that is good, although it does not stand out too much.
At the top of it we have a drop notch. It is not too small and we will have to get used to it, although it is still a somewhat more discreet solution compared to large notches. Panel white balance is correct, the brightness (about 430 hits) is sufficient in the sun and, for the type of user for whom this phone is intended, few more hits can be put.
As usual in MIUI, we can configure certain parameters of the screen to leave it to our liking, such as colors, white balance and others. Similarly, we have ways to reduce the incidence of white light.
In short, a correct panel for the range of the device, although it can be improved especially at the viewing angle level. It is a good screen and we prefer it to a classic LCD of these price ranges, although it is not one of the best OLED panels that Xiaomi has incorporated in this price range.
Performance: some problems in sight
The Mi 10 Lite has the Snapdragon 765G, the best Qualcomm processor for the mid-range. In addition, 6 GB of RAM comes with it, so the performance should be excellent. As we noted in proposals of Xiaomi's new Redmi family, we have not found what was expected. The Mi 10 Lite doesn't move smoothly, it has some issues opening basic apps, and overall the user experience isn't as satisfying as it should be with this hardware (even with less power it should move better) .
Given the general trend of performance problems, everything points to that of the solvable
At a biometric level the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite complies with note. We found a reader under the screen that works very fast and accurately. It has reminded us a lot of the Xiaomi Mi 9T, since it is probably the same. In addition to this accurate and fast reader, we have a facial recognition system through the camera. It is not the safest option, but it is appreciated that Xiaomi has included this system in your terminal.
Sound: forceful and loud
Regarding the sound, we have good news. We found strong, high quality audio. We have reached peaks of up to 91 decibels, with little distortion when the volume is at maximum. The presence of bass is good to be talking about a mid-range and, in general, to have only one speaker, the hearing section complies with the note.
As icing on this cake, we have a headphone jack on the top, so we can connect cable headphones in case we want to reproduce audio in an analog way.
Software: MIUI is still MIUI
As a good Xiaomi not belonging to the A series, the software is starring MIUI. In this case in its version 11 based on Android 10, with a promised update to MIUI 12. MIUI it is a layer that consumes a lot of resources and that, as we have seen, it still needs optimization, but at the functional and aesthetic level it is the most complete that we can enjoy on a smartphone.
At an aesthetic level MIUI is more Material Design than ever. It largely respects Google's design lines and is quite visually pleasing. It continues with that characteristic Asian touch of the brand, mixed with certain brushstrokes "inspired" in iOS, but the set offers a good result. We can customize almost everything and the notification system is finally correct.
We have many pre-installed applications, most of them quite useful. Among them we find a QR code scanner, compass, ShareMe, FM radio, etc. Also, since the mobile has an infrared port, we can manage various electronic devices, like television or a projector.
The only thing that bothers MIUI is that comes with advertising in the system's own native applications. For example, every time we install an application, an ad appears in the process of analyzing it for threats, something quite annoying in native applications. Fortunately, some of these ads can be removed, although it is still annoying to have to configure this so that the phone's own applications do not show us advertising content.
Regarding functions to highlight, we can talk about Game Turbo, a tool to enhance performance in games, security tools to keep the device at bay from threats or integration with native Android 10 functions such as Digital Wellbeing. In short, a very complete software with some duties to do, especially in relation to advertising.
Battery: "little" amperage that gives a lot of itself
Talking about the battery in Xiaomi, luckily, is usually synonymous with huge screen hours. Unlike Redmi with more than 5,000mAh, this Mi 10 Lite has "only" 4,160mAh, practically 1,000 milliamps less than other of its mid-range brothers. Despite this, we find a battery that can last up to ten hours of screen in two full days of use. A simply outstanding figure that makes us forget about the charger even if we are using the mobile intensively.
It is worthy of applause to achieve these figures despite not having a huge amperage, and the icing on the cake is a fast charging system of 20W. Charging takes approximately two hours at this charging power, and we do not have wireless or reverse charging. In short, an outstanding autonomy that makes the Mi 10 Lite a fireproof terminal.
Camera: good, but with homework to do
The Mi 10 Lite has a camera configuration that, at this point of the year, we can already say of running. Four cameras, two of them we will not use much and on the other two, practically all the weight of the day-to-day photographs will fall. We are talking specifically about a 48-megapixel main sensor with f / 1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with f / 2.2 aperture and 120º field of view and two secondary sensors for the macro (2MP) and information on the depth of field (2MP).
As usual in this house, before seeing the results of this quad camera setup let's go over the camera app, which is the same as in the rest of terminals with MIUI 11, since Xiaomi does not usually reserve too many specific functions depending on the range of the product.
The Xiaomi camera application is very complete. It meets all that we can ask of it and does not hide too much the main modes. However, there are very useful functions like Google Lens, automatic take straightening or a document scanner that is stored in the "more" section, without having the option of incorporating them into the main camera interface.
Unlike in the Redmi Note 9S, here we do have a dedicated macro mode, which we will talk about later. Generally speaking, an application that works well, somewhat slow in switching between modes (without being anything dramatic) and that gives what we can ask for.
Daytime photography
When it comes to daytime photography, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite performs well in detail. The main drawback is that the photographs have a slight overexposure that remind us of past generations of Xiaomi. Parts of the photograph are not burned, but there is a slight excess of light. The contrast is good, the HDR works acceptably and the colorimetry, although it is quite improvable, it does.
Contrary to usual in other rivals of the competition, the Mi 10 Lite it has somewhat more muted colors. In case of server, I prefer it this way to a supersaturation of the color, although it is striking that Xiaomi wanted to tend to neutral leaving the. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.