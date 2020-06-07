Xiaomi Mi 10, analysis: prepared to measure yourself with the best, whatever the price

Every year the bargain is a little less. Xiaomi and its Mi series have been a reference in quality-price for years, but with the Xiaomi Mi 10 they play directly in the high-end big league, not only for its benefits, now also in price.

The latest Qualcomm processor, an AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint reader and 90 Hz, four rear cameras with up to 108 megapixels, 5G connectivity and a generous battery. After testing the Mi 10 Pro, this is our Xiaomi Mi 10 review, the "standard flagship" of the manufacturer that sells the most in our country. It is time to check if it is up to what is expected.

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 screen 6.67 "AMOLED FHD +

2,340 x 1,080 px, 19.5: 9, HDR10 +



Refresh rate 90Hz, peak brightness 1,200 nits

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865



Adreno 650 GPU RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 128 / 256GB UFS 3.0 Operating system Android 10

MIUI 11 Rear cameras 108 MP primary, OIS, f / 1.69

2 MP bokeh f / 2.4



13 MP wide angle, 123º, f / 2.4



2 MP macro f / 2.4 Video 8K at 30fps



4K at 60fps



Slow motion 120fps / 1080p Frontal camera 20 MP, f / 2.3 Drums 4,780 mAh with 30W fast charge



Wireless at 30W and reverse at 10W Sensors Accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, compass, proximity, RGB Security On-screen fingerprint reader +

Facial recognition Sound Stereo speakers with Hi-Res sound Connectivity 4G, 4G +, 5G connection, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GNSS, Galileo, GLONASS Dimensions and weight 162.6 x 74.8 x 8.96 mm



208 g Price 799 euros (8 / 128GB)

Designed to stand out, without thinking about the practical

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is an extremely beautiful mobile, but it has a series of problems that come to light day by day. Xiaomi has done an excellent job in terms of materials, sensations and finishes. It shows that we are facing a flagship and compared to previous years, it is noted that Xiaomi has taken a step forward in construction. But this does not prevent there being a couple of sections that we would have liked to be different.

The back finish is gorgeous. Our unit is technically the "coral green" color, although I would say that the tone is more bluish. To the touch it feels very nice and the feeling in hand is that of having a high-end mobile, but we do not finish enjoying this design because when we use it we have the feeling that we are going to end up damaging it. In my case I usually use mobile phones without a cover and with this Mi 10 I have not finished feeling comfortable.

One of the reasons is that we are before another one of those slippery terminals, that when you leave them on certain surfaces it moves slightly. A transparent silicone case is included with the mobile, which in addition to improving grip helps to compensate for the next point in the design that does not convince us.

The increase in the number of cameras has caused manufacturers to have to juggle to place them without affecting the design, but in the Mi 10 the result could have been better. We are not facing a thin mobile, as we have a thickness of 8.96 millimeters, but still the camera module protrudes considerably. This module is placed in a vertical position, with the fourth lens and the flash located outside. The case is that this camera causes a significant imbalance and makes it so when leaning the mobile on the table.

In most mobiles where the camera protrudes, this usually happens, but in the Mi 10 it becomes uncomfortable. The mobile hits the table every time we use it, it moves and makes it very uncomfortable to use. If we carry it without a cover, we will probably prefer to use it in hand than unsupported.

The camera module causes the tilt to be quite annoying.

Xiaomi has taken a step forward with the Mi 10 under construction and finishes. We have a nice mobile phone that offers great sensations in hand, although we found some drawbacks like that rear camera that protrudes too much and makes the mobile "dance".

With the Xiaomi Mi 10 we have a high-end mobile that feels very good in hand and the truth is that in the end you get used to it. These shortcomings that we have named at the end do not detract from a design that is generally of a high level. The keypad is correct, the appearance is shiny and the curves give it a different touch. The bottom edge is slightly larger than the top, but the feeling of symmetry is largely achieved. If we add to this that the edges are quite small and the hole on the screen, we have a mobile that stands out for its large screen.

Curves on all four sides.

The curves in the Xiaomi Mi 10 are everywhere. Not only on the screen and the sides, but also on the top and bottom corners and edges. This decision affects the general design of the terminal. It makes for some accidental touches, but they soften the grip. Thanks to these curves, the terminal is slightly thinner on the sides, which helps to generate the feeling that it is a lighter mobile than the numbers show.

Curves have their own problems, but having them on all four sides helps to lighten and improve the grip of a mobile phone that does not stand out for being a compact or lightweight device.

At 208 grams, the Mi 10 breaks the 200 gram barrier. A number that we normally mark as a psychological barrier of what is heavy or light. But it's easy to get used to its size. It is not a compact mobile to operate with one hand, but if you already came from other phones with 6 "screens, the jump to this Mi 10 and its 6.67" should not be an impediment.

Compared to other high-end, the Xiaomi Mi 10 is closer in size to the Plus models no to the high-end standard. With a screen ratio of 89.8%, Xiaomi's compaction work is at the height of the best brands, taking into account that yes, the more screen, the higher this figure tends to be.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Samsung Galaxy S20 OnePlus 8 Huawei P40 OPPO Find X2 iPhone 11 screen 6.67 " 6.2 " 6.55 " 6.1 " 6.7 " 6.1 " Front percentage 89.8% 89.5% 88.7% 86.3% 90.9% 79% Dimensions 162.5 x 74.8



9 mm 151.7 x 69.1



7.9 mm 160.2 x 72.9



8 mm 148.9 x 71.1



8.5 mm 164.9 x 74.5



8 mm 150.9 x 75.7



8.3 mm Weight 208 g 163 g 180 g 175 g 209 g 194 g Drums 4,780 mAh 4,000 mAh 4,300 mAh 3,800 mAh 4,200 mAh 3,110 mAh

The construction of the Xiaomi Mi 10 is very good. Although the rear camera hits, the truth is that after these weeks of use it has no scratches, something I wasn't so sure about. The rear easily shows the presence of fingerprints, but it is common in the glass rear. On the front we have Gorilla Glass 5. The sixth generation is not present, but in this test we have not missed it. Yes we would have liked to find a better certification for resistance to water and dust.

At the top we find one of the two stereo speakers, the infrared port, a noise canceling microphone and one of the 7 antennas.

On the right side we find the on / off and volume buttons, with a correct path. The left side is clean. At the top we find one of the two stereo speakers, next to the noise canceling microphone and the infrared port. At the bottom we have the second speaker, with the USB Type-C port, another microphone and the SIM tray.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 it is not a mobile with dualSIM, although the SIM tray itself is long enough to have been able to house a second SIM. We do have a terminal with 5G SA / NSA connectivity, with a total of 7 antennas placed on the four edges of the phone.

A 90Hz AMOLED screen that enters through the eyes

The display of the Xiaomi Mi 10 meets a priori the requirements of a high-end: 6.67 "Super AMOLED panel with FullHD + resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Despite not going up in resolution, Xiaomi bets on the refresh rate to offer a panel that feels very fluid and reacts quickly. Increasingly important animations move quickly and smoothly. The screen of the Xiaomi Mi 10 is perhaps not among the two or three best, but it does comply with note.

As we already discussed with the Pro model, we miss that Xiaomi has not decided to make the leap to QuadHD resolution. We have a Pentile matrix and the pixel density per inch stays at 386dpi, away from other flagships like the Galaxy S20.

For those of us who are used to more resolution, the truth is that it shows. Sharpness is good for a FullHD panel, but in this aspect for example when reading texts on the Mi 10 we would have appreciated a little more resolution. Performance is one of the arguments that brands usually use for choosing to stay in FullHD, but we are talking about the most powerful model from Xiaomi and others in the competition have been using QuadHD for years.

The Xiaomi Mi 10's display can be read perfectly even in direct sunlight.

Despite this, the quality of the screen of the Xiaomi Mi 10 is good, probably the best by Xiaomi in its entire history. The maximum brightness reaches peaks of 1,200 nits to be compatible with HDR10 + content and the panel is bright enough to be able to be used in bright light without problems. Auto brightness works very well and reflections are not excessive. Where we have not had such a convincing result is in viewing angles. As is often the case with many AMOLED panels, when we tilt our vision the screen takes on bluish tints. It is not excessive, but it is easy to perceive if you look.

We don't have QuadHD + resolution, but the panel of the Mi 10 is excellent. For brightness, for calibration and for the fluidity of 90 Hz.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is TÜV Rheinland certified for visual comfort. We do not know if it is related, but the truth is that the calibration of the screen is somewhat cold. From the settings menu we can control many parameters, from the brightness level, the reading mode, activate the dark mode or an anti-flicker mode.

From the color scheme adjustment we can adapt the calibration to our liking, from the automatic, the saturated, the P3 range, sRGB or directly an own profile. With the automatic mode, it will be the mobile phone that adapts this hue depending on the ambient light. It is a very personal choice and it is appreciated that Xiaomi allows you to configure it in detail.

MIUI offers a huge number of options. It is not missing from configuring the hole on the screen to hide it, something that I personally do not think is necessary, to the double tap to activate the screen. But of all these little additions, the one that has caught my attention the most is the animation to replace the nonexistent notification LED. As a curiosity, the hole on the screen is slightly more angled than the official images show.

Xiaomi offers us a curious alternative. Every time we receive a notification with the phone turned off, the edges of the curved screen light up. We have three designs, 'Rhythm' with blue tones, 'Pulse' with reddish tones and 'Stars'. It is not ruled out that in future updates Xiaomi will incorporate more effects.

This notification effect is a complement to the 'Always On Display' option, where we can show the clock, date, time and notifications.

In Xiaomi mobiles with a curved screen, an 'Avoid accidental touches' option is also added, which basically does that touches are not activated on that side. But in practice the result is very similar and we still have occasional beats that we did not want. It is true that curves are impractical, but in this case they are not very pronounced and help improve grip. The curves have problems like the light is appreciated even if we put the mobile down or Mi True Wireless Earphone 2 problems.

The quality through Bluetooth (5.1) is good, although here it remains in line with the rest of the devices. The Mi 10 offers aptX HD, AAC and LDAC support.

From the MIUI settings we have several options to configure the sound. We have a first "smart" effect that adapts depending on the content, followed by options for music, video or voice. In case of physically connecting the headphones with the adapter, we can activate an equalizer and adjust the sound.

Perfect performance to play

With the Snapdragon 865, Adreno 650 GPU, and 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, one expects performance to be impeccable. And so it is. Browse, open applications, animations, multitasking or enjoy the most complete Android games, the entire system moves smoothly and smoothly. Something that together with the 90 Hz screen, makes using the Mi 10 a delight. It could not be otherwise and our question is not so much about its speed, it flies, but how it will evolve over time.

Another important aspect is temperature. The Mi 10 has liquid vapor chamber cooling and the result obtained is correct. Despite giving him a lot of work, he usually manages to keep the temperature below 40º C and although the feeling is hot after a whileIt does not become a worrying burning sensation. Here we believe that Xiaomi has room for improvement, as we have tested "gaming" phones with better cooling.

The temperature rises quickly after playing Forza Street for a few minutes.

These are the results of the Xiaomi Mi 10 benchmarks, comparing it with other high-end products in its category. Despite the fact that its processor and configuration is equivalent to that of other models, it seems that Xiaomi has paid special attention so that its flagship achieves good scores.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Huawei P40 OPPO Find X2 Pro Samsung Galaxy S20 OnePlus 8 Pro Realme X50 Pro Processor Snapdragon 865 Kirin 990 Snapdragon 865 Exynos 990 Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 865 RAM 8 GB 8 GB 12 GB 12 GB 12 GB 12 GB ANTUTU 580,027 447,262 570,253 495,378 570,630 588,441 GEEKBENCH 876 / 3,222 742 / 2,686 916 / 2,781 914 / 2,710 885 / 3,136 909 / 3,098 PCMARK (WORK) 10,571 10,684 10,162 11,851 9,991 13,423

For internal storage we have several versions. In our test we have had 256 GB, of which there are free 226.27 GB. We will not be able to expand it with microSD.

It is striking that it is not a dualSIM terminal either. However, the card slot is long enough to accommodate it. In this case what happens is that the tray is sealed and cannot be used except for the main SIM. Whether for a reason of connectivity, internal components, design or simple strategy, we would have liked to have a dualSIM terminal.

Despite the slot having space, the Mi 10 is not a dual SIM terminal. It does offer full 5G connectivity, WiFi 6 and great connection stability.

The connectivity of the Xiaomi Mi 10 focuses on the 5G, compatible with SA and NSA networks, WiFi 6 and Multilink system to allow you to harness the power of multiple networks at the same time. During this time the connection has been stable and we have not had any problems, however we have not been able to test 5G connectivity due to confinement.

For security, the Xiaomi Mi 10 has a fingerprint reader under the screen and 2D facial recognition. The first of them works quite well, although perhaps all of it. Strangely, despite being the company's flagship, it is not among the brand's first batch of mobiles that will receive the new version.

As soon as you turn on your phone, you will have access to a lot of pre-installed applications, from tools such as a QR code scanner, radio FM, compass or screen recorder to third-party applications such as Amazon Shopping, Facebook, Netflix, WPS Office, eBat and LinkedIn. We also have some games like Block Puzzle Guardian, Crazy Juicer or Bubble Story. Minigames that fortunately can be uninstalled.

Software performance is good. Over the years Xiaomi has been perfecting its customization layer, although all. Here MIUI 12 should help give the terminal a boost.

From the settings menu we find dozens of customization and security options. I like being able to share the WiFi network with QR codes, setting the double tap to wake up, being able to configure the sound and vibration with colorful icons, having access to themes and many options of control by gestures or floating ball.

There will be those who having so many options will make you nervous, but MIUI is a very complete, fluid and well-organized customization layer.

There is no lack of additions such as the second space or Game Turbo to clean the RAM. We also find digital well-being to manage notifications and parental controls. A curious addition is My Share, a file sharing technology.

Camera: megapixels aren't everything

The camera section is what differentiates this model from the Pro version, but the main sensor is the same. Xiaomi directly embraces the megapixel war by betting on the 108 MP, the current maximum on the market, also offered by other models such as the Mi Note 10.

In total we have four rear and one front cameras, with sensors dedicated to wide angle, macro mode and depth effect. This is the configuration of the Xiaomi Mi 10:

Main camera : Samsung Bright S5KHMX 108 megapixel 1 / 1.33 "sensor, f / 1.69 aperture, 7p lens, Super Pixel 4-in-1 technology at 1.6μm, OIS

: Samsung Bright S5KHMX 108 megapixel 1 / 1.33 "sensor, f / 1.69 aperture, 7p lens, Super Pixel 4-in-1 technology at 1.6μm, OIS Wide angle : 13 megapixel, 12mm sensor, 123º field of view and f / 2.4 aperture

: 13 megapixel, 12mm sensor, 123º field of view and f / 2.4 aperture Macro camera : 2 megapixel sensor and f / 2.4 aperture

: 2 megapixel sensor and f / 2.4 aperture Depth chamber : 2 megapixel sensor and f / 2.4 aperture

: 2 megapixel sensor and f / 2.4 aperture Front camera: Samsung S5K3T2 20-megapixel sensor, 0.8μm pixels and f / 2.3 aperture.

We have a quite versatile camera system, with a main sensor with stabilization and a large number of megapixels in case we want detail to expand. Although the sensors that accompany it are somewhat more humble, with a wide angle that, as we will see, falls somewhat short and two macro and depth sensors that incorporate most terminals, even mid-range ones. Let's see what the result is.

Camera app

The camera application of the Xiaomi Mi 10 is the usual MIUI, although the company adapts small details to each terminal depending on the cameras it incorporates.

The camera application of the Xiaomi Mi 10 is the usual MIUI, although the company adapts small details to each terminal depending on the cameras it incorporates.

We have a fairly flat design, with a good amount of options and relatively well organized. In the central part is the trigger, flanked by a direct access to the previous one.

8.8 Design9 screen9 performance9.5 Camera8.0 software8.75 Autonomy8.75 In favor In design and construction it has taken a step forward.

The 90 Hz screen shows off for its fluidity, brightness and color.

Outstanding performance on all types of tasks.

Stereo speakers with top-level sound. Against We have no IP68 water resistance.

Both the curves of the screen and the protruding camera are somewhat annoying.

The secondary sensors fall short of the main one.

Higher price than previous generations.

The terminal has been loaned for analysis by Xiaomi. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.