Xiaomi makes the Mi Band 5 official, and it is more expensive than the Mi Band 4

After a few days of small leaks, Xiaomi has finally announced today the Mi Band 5 , the new smart bracelet successor to the successful Mi Band 4, the best-selling smart band on the market. The change from Mi Band 4 to 5 is not as great as the one that took place from 3 to 4, but we have improvements at the physical level and at the level of software functionalities.

Among the first novelties, we finally find a magnetic charger that allows us to charge the bracelet without having to resort to removing the Mi Band from the bracelet or buying a clip charger separately.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: 1.1-inch AMOLED screen with many improvements

The AMOLED display It grows from 0.95 to 1.1 inches, also offering more customization options and more than 100 themed dials compared to the 77 on the Mi Band 4, plus the dials are now dynamic. The increase in screen size means that the bracelets of the Mi Band 3 and 4 are not worth this new model, having to buy different ones.

The model with NFC It also adds new features and can be used in China to make payments with UnionPay and AliPay, pass the subway card, the bus, etc. For sport, the bracelet now features 11 sport modes (compared to 6 on the Mi Band 4). Where we used to only have swimming, walking, running, treadmill, cycling, and exercise bike, we now have rope, yoga, elliptical, rowing, and weightlifting.

It also improves sleep monitoring to not only work at night, but also to measure nap. In turn, it adds functions such as stress monitoring, help to breathe well, menstrual calendar, and a curious one that Xiaomi calls “eye movement”. It will also have a blood pressure meter, but you will have to see how accurate it is. We also have the Amazfit PAI meter to lead a healthier lifestyle with daily recommendations and training goals.

At the software level, remote shooting is also added, so we can use the bracelet to take remote photos with our mobile, something that could not be done in the Mi Band 4 and that could be introduced through a firmware update on the model previous. What both models do share is resistance to 5 ATM underwater (50 meters), and a battery that lasts up to 14 days of use.

The price rises somewhat compared to the Mi Band 4

The price of the base model is 189 yuan, about 23.5 euros to change. The NFC model costs 299 yuan, about 37.25 euros to change. In comparison, the Mi Band 4 cost 169 yuan in its base model, and 229 yuan in its NFC model, so we see a clear price rise; especially in the second model. Both models of Mi Band 4 have been reduced in China, is available for 149 and 179 yuan (18.5 and 22.3 euros). At the moment we do not know when it will arrive in Spain, but it should not take longer than the summer. In China, it will be on sale from June 18.