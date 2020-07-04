Xiaomi makes its Smart TV OLED Master Series official: 4K, 120 Hz and more

Xiaomi today announced interesting news. Besides Amazfit Zenbuds, the company has finally shown its first televisions OLED under the brand « Xiaomi TV Master Series «, Its highest-end televisions. We go with all the details and news of these Smart tv .

Xiaomi Master Series OLED: 4K and 120 Hz

Xiaomi today announced a single model with an ideal size of 65 inches with almost no frames, where the screen occupies the 98.8% of the frontal. The panel is native 10-bit, and has resolution 4K, 120 Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, and plays HDR with Dolby Vision. It is able to reproduce the 98.5% of DCI-P3 spectrum, with a delta E of 1.5. Unfortunately, Xiaomi has not detailed the nits it reaches, but it does say it reaches a contrast of 1,000,000: 1 static, and 150,000: 1 dynamic.

Xiaomi’s OLED TV is capable of “transforming” content at 30 Hz to 120 Hz thanks to the built-in MEMC (motion compensation) system. The screen response time is only 1 ms, which is why Xiaomi claims that it is one of the best televisions on the market to play. The television also includes a Dolby Atmos compatible 3D audio system, and a power of 65 W, with a 50 Hz subwoofer.

At the connectivity level, we also find a port HDMI 2.1, prepared for the new PS5 and Xbox Series X. The TV uses MIUI for TV, based on Android like the other televisions of the brand. The processor used is a quad-core MediaTek MTK9650, accompanied by 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory. The television has four long-range microphones for voice. It has WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Its price is 12,999 yuan, about 1,632 euros to change. In comparison, LG’s 2020 OLED equivalent costs 3,099 euros, making the price of Xiaomi’s almost half that. It will be on sale from tomorrow 3 of June.

Xiaomi launches the Amazfit ZenBuds: sleeping headphones

Xiaomi’s Amazfit brand has some of the best smartwatches on the market, as well as various gadgets related to sports and lifestyle. Today, Xiaomi has launched the new Amazfit ZenBuds, its second wireless TWS headphones after the PowerBuds.

While PowerBuds are designed to be used in sports, the ZenBuds they are designed for the opposite: to sleep. These headphones reproduce soothing sounds while blocking out outside noise, so if you live in a noisy area they can be very comfortable for better sleep.

As they are designed to be put to bed, ZenBuds do not protrude from the ear, so we can put our heads on the side without being nailed as it happens with normal headphones. Among the sounds that the headphones reproduce we find different natural sounds, like birds chirping or water running through a stream.

Can be worn all night, and monitor sleep

The battery of the headphones lasts 8 hours of use, but to extend the autonomy the headphones are able to detect when we have fallen asleep since they have a mechanism similar to that of the Mi Band. Thanks to this, it will not wake us up in the middle of the night with the sounds, and we will be able to see in the morning how we have slept in the same way that the bracelet allows. We can also use them as an alarm clock, where a sound will be played on them without waking the other person next to us.

The headphones weigh just 1.78 grams each, weighing less than other TWS headphones on the market. In addition, they adapt perfectly to the ear and have a soft design to hardly notice that we are wearing them. Xiaomi claims that ZenBuds can only play sounds from the official app, but it would be quite rare not to be able to use them with any other mobile or Bluetooth-enabled device since they have Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

The battery in each earphone is 10 mAh, and the battery in the charging case is 280 mAh. The frequency response of the headphones is from 20 Hz to 8,000 Hz, so we can say goodbye to most of the high-pitched sounds and to play music in a decent way with them. Four pairs of silicone adapters and a USB C charging cable are also included in the box. Its price is 61 euros on Indiegogo and will be on sale in September.