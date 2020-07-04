Tech NewsElectronics
Updated:

Xiaomi makes its Smart TV OLED Master Series official: 4K, 120 Hz and more

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon's promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Expert July 2020 flyer "100% convenience": discounts on TV and smartphones

Expert also launched the new July 2020 flyer, which will be active until the 12th of the month in...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 WhatsApp news that will arrive very soon

Very few times WhatsApp officially reveals the functions it has been working on, but this time it was the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

xiaomi smart tv oled master series

Xiaomi today announced interesting news. Besides Amazfit Zenbuds, the company has finally shown its first televisions OLED under the brand «Xiaomi TV Master Series«, Its highest-end televisions. We go with all the details and news of these Smart tv.

Xiaomi Master Series OLED: 4K and 120 Hz

Xiaomi today announced a single model with an ideal size of 65 inches with almost no frames, where the screen occupies the 98.8% of the frontal. The panel is native 10-bit, and has resolution 4K, 120 Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, and plays HDR with Dolby Vision. It is able to reproduce the 98.5% of DCI-P3 spectrum, with a delta E of 1.5. Unfortunately, Xiaomi has not detailed the nits it reaches, but it does say it reaches a contrast of 1,000,000: 1 static, and 150,000: 1 dynamic.

Xiaomi’s OLED TV is capable of “transforming” content at 30 Hz to 120 Hz thanks to the built-in MEMC (motion compensation) system. The screen response time is only 1 ms, which is why Xiaomi claims that it is one of the best televisions on the market to play. The television also includes a Dolby Atmos compatible 3D audio system, and a power of 65 W, with a 50 Hz subwoofer.

At the connectivity level, we also find a port HDMI 2.1, prepared for the new PS5 and Xbox Series X. The TV uses MIUI for TV, based on Android like the other televisions of the brand. The processor used is a quad-core MediaTek MTK9650, accompanied by 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory. The television has four long-range microphones for voice. It has WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Its price is 12,999 yuan, about 1,632 euros to change. In comparison, LG’s 2020 OLED equivalent costs 3,099 euros, making the price of Xiaomi’s almost half that. It will be on sale from tomorrow 3 of June.

Xiaomi launches the Amazfit ZenBuds: sleeping headphones

Xiaomi’s Amazfit brand has some of the best smartwatches on the market, as well as various gadgets related to sports and lifestyle. Today, Xiaomi has launched the new Amazfit ZenBuds, its second wireless TWS headphones after the PowerBuds.

While PowerBuds are designed to be used in sports, the ZenBuds they are designed for the opposite: to sleep. These headphones reproduce soothing sounds while blocking out outside noise, so if you live in a noisy area they can be very comfortable for better sleep.

As they are designed to be put to bed, ZenBuds do not protrude from the ear, so we can put our heads on the side without being nailed as it happens with normal headphones. Among the sounds that the headphones reproduce we find different natural sounds, like birds chirping or water running through a stream.

Can be worn all night, and monitor sleep

The battery of the headphones lasts 8 hours of use, but to extend the autonomy the headphones are able to detect when we have fallen asleep since they have a mechanism similar to that of the Mi Band. Thanks to this, it will not wake us up in the middle of the night with the sounds, and we will be able to see in the morning how we have slept in the same way that the bracelet allows. We can also use them as an alarm clock, where a sound will be played on them without waking the other person next to us.

The headphones weigh just 1.78 grams each, weighing less than other TWS headphones on the market. In addition, they adapt perfectly to the ear and have a soft design to hardly notice that we are wearing them. Xiaomi claims that ZenBuds can only play sounds from the official app, but it would be quite rare not to be able to use them with any other mobile or Bluetooth-enabled device since they have Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

The battery in each earphone is 10 mAh, and the battery in the charging case is 280 mAh. The frequency response of the headphones is from 20 Hz to 8,000 Hz, so we can say goodbye to most of the high-pitched sounds and to play music in a decent way with them. Four pairs of silicone adapters and a USB C charging cable are also included in the box. Its price is 61 euros on Indiegogo and will be on sale in September.

More Articles Like This

Facebook adds and continues: it shared your personal data again

Facebook Brian Adam -
The popular social network has a problem with applications and services that have access to Facebook. In fact, in recent years it has been...
Read more

The unbearable lightness of Android Go: smartphone with 1GB RAM in 2020?

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Android Go seemed like a good solution for low-cost smartphones, but technological progress could slow down the project in Europe. The smartphone market is moving...
Read more

Google will end the sale of the Pixel 3a when the stock runs out

Android Brian Adam -
In a strange move by Google, the company has confirmed that it stops distributing the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, the company's most...
Read more

Is life a rare thing within the universe? "Not at all", according to a new study

Space tech Brian Adam -
The earth it is not in a privileged position in the universe, an idea that dominated human thought centuries ago. A new study, conducted...
Read more

Jeff Bezos "forgets" the divorce: the assets go back to 172 billion dollars

Amazon Brian Adam -
Almost a year after his record divorce from his wife MacKenzie Bezos, the heritage of the Amazon patron, Jeff Bezos, back to pre-marital crisis...
Read more

Twitter closes the Italian accounts of Luzsec and Anonymous: "an inexplicable censorship"

Social Networks Brian Adam -
Twitter has decided to close the Italian profiles of LulzSec and Anonymous. The choice was not officially motivated by the social network, and in...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY