Updated:

Xiaomi launches the MIUI 12 beta with Android 11 for the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in China

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

MIUI 12 is already being released for some phones internationally, such as the Xiaomi Mi 9 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro, but the Chinese company is still working on a deployment that involves a new operating system. Remember that each version of MIUI is not linked only to one version of Android, and Xiaomi is already preparing the arrival of the new Android 11, which is in the official beta phase by Google.

The MIUI 12 that Xiaomi is currently releasing for its phones has Android 10 inside, a system that the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro already enjoyed previously. Now it is the turn of the betas, and in the beta recently released by the Chinese firm Android 11 is already included under MIUI, unlike the previous one that only included Android AOSP.

MIUI 12 in beta, but with Android 11 onboard

As is customary for Xiaomi, beta versions of her cape are initially released in her home. China is the country that can already enjoy this beta version of MIUI 12 for Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro that it has Android 11 onboard and not the previous Android 10 that has accompanied MIUI 12, for example, on its arrival to the Xiaomi Mi 9.

It is possible, however, to download this beta from outside China as the local versions of MIUI include both native Chinese and English within it. Of course, to achieve it you have to flash the ROM using TWRP and other tools, and we don’t usually recommend doing it. Especially since this beta will end up being international in a few days or weeks if everything goes well.

According to data collected by XDA Developers, the Android 11 beta under MIUI 12 released by Xiaomi in China was compiled yesterday, June 28, and has the Android security patch for the same month. We will be attentive to the following movements of Xiaomi with this beta, and if you decide to extend it to more models in its catalogue.

Track | XDA Developers

