Xiaomi launches the Mijia Laser Projector TV 1S 4K, its new 4K projector with HDR

By Brian Adam
xiaomi mijia 1s 4k

This week is going to be very big for Xiaomi. The company will present its new My Band 5, in addition to a new wifi router 6 under the Redmi brand. With just a few days to learn all the details, the company today launched its best laser projector to date: the Mijia Laser Projector TV 1S 4K.

Xiaomi has some of the best laser projectors that we can buy today, since they not only offer Android TV and spectacular image quality, to choose between Full HD or 4K models, but we can also put them within a few centimetres of the surface where we are going to project the image. Luminosity or colour is not the only advantages since durability is also much greater.

Mijia Laser Projector TV 1S 4K: 30% more brightness

Now, the Mijia Laser Projector 1S 4K has been added to the family, being the third 4K projector that the company has launched on the market, although in Spain they only officially sell the Full HD model. The company had the Mi Laser Projector 4K, and the Mijia Laser Projector, which are easy to differentiate from each other because one is white and the other is black.

The new 1S model has several improvements. For starters, we found a brightness that is 30% higher with 2000 ANSI lumens. Other features remain, such as 4K resolution. Contrast is 3000: 1 and features decoding HDR10. It complies with the Rec. 709 standard with a delta e of 2.9 and uses ALPD 3.0 laser. It is capable of projecting images in sizes between 80 and 150 inches with a projection factor of 0.233: 1, being able to offer up to 100 inches in size just 24 cm from the wall. To prevent vision damage, it has an anti-eye sensor, so if someone gets between the wall and the projected image, the brightness is reduced to a minimum.

The bulb has 25,000 hours of life guaranteed

At the audio level, we also find built-in speakers and Dolby and DTS-HD decoding, with PatchWall pre-installed as an operating system, which is based on Android and has many Xiaomi apps. In addition, it is compatible with the company’s XiaoAI AI, being able to use the voice assistant included in the remote. Internally we find 16 GB of internal memory, 2 GB of RAM, and the Amlogic T968-H processor, which is the same that the previous projectors incorporate.

The durability of the bulb is over 25,000 hours, equivalent to 4 hours a day for 17 years. It has three HDMI 2.0b ports, a USB 3.0, an S / PDIF port, an Ethernet port and WiFi. The consumption is up to 300 W at maximum brightness, and 0.5 W in energy-saving mode.

Its price is 14,999 yuan, about 1,880 euros to change, and is already for sale in China.

 

