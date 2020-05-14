Thursday, May 14, 2020
Xiaomi launches the cheapest WiFi 6 router on the market: only 43 euros

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Xiaomi continues to surprise with the price of its products. The company has several cheap routers on the market, and until now it only had one WiFi 6 router on the market: the Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 for 78 euros. When it seemed like they couldn't get a cheaper one, now they've launched one that costs half.

We talk about the new Xiaomi Router AX1800, a tower-shaped router that looks like an Xbox Series X. If the old one was rubbing shoulders with the cheapest routers, this new one certainly becomes the cheapest WiFi 6 router on the market, and a strong candidate to become one. of the best routers of 2020. As its name indicates, this new router can reach a speed of up to 1775 Mbps theoretical using the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands at the same time. For the 2.4 GHz band we find MU-MIMO 2 × 2 up to 574 Mbps, and for the 5 GHz we have MU-MIMO 2 × 2 up to 1201 Mbps.

IPv6, WPA3 and up to 1800 Mbps: this is the Xiaomi Router AX1800

The router has a processor Qualcomm IPQ6000, launched earlier this year, with four cores Cortex-A53 of 28 nm and that reaches up to 1.2 GHz. It also has a NPU It reaches 1.5 GHz, which can be considered as a fifth core, and acts as a coprocessor to perform traffic optimization tasks. Energy consumption is significantly reduced thanks to this new configuration compared to previous models, being 21% more energy efficient and using up to 95% less processor to perform the same tasks.

It has 128 MB of internal memory and 256 MB of RAM. Supports up to 1024QAM, BSS Coloring, Beamforming and OFDMA, in addition to allowing the use of encryption WPA3 for the best possible protection in our network. It also supports IPv6, being prepared for the future.

The router also has application to be able to control all the intelligent aspects, such as knowing who is connected to our network (notifies us if there is an unauthorized connection), or activating parental controls. Few routers of this price have functionality like this. At the software level, it uses an operating system based on OpenWRT with the MiWiFi layer like the previous Xiaomi models.

It looks like an Xbox Series X, but it is a router

At the physical connectivity level, the router has four gigabit ethernet connectors on the back, where one is the WAN connector to connect it to the ONT, and the other three we can use to connect our devices. In total, it allows stable use of up to 128 devices at the same time.

The price of this router is 329 yuan, about 43 euros to change, and will be on sale in China from 15 th of May. If purchased before launch, the price is 299 yuan, about 39 euros to change, remaining even more affordable if possible. Hopefully this is the first WiFi 6 router that Xiaomi launches outside of China, as the AX3600 has not yet been officially announced for Spain.

