Xiaomi launches the cheapest voice assistant speaker

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

xiaomi xiaoai speaker

Voice assistants are increasingly present in our lives. With Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri we can control many aspects of our devices. Xiaomi has its own AI, called XiaoAI, and it has a powerful integration in its ecosystem. Now, they have released the cheapest speaker compatible with this AI.

If we already believed that devices like Echo Dot or the Nest Mini They were very small and cheap, now Xiaomi has thrown everything to the ground with the Xiaomi Xiaomi Portable Speaker. This speaker is not only compact and easy to carry anywhere but also has a battery inside that offers a duration of up to 6 hours of battery to use the assistant anywhere.

Xiaomi Portable Speaker: the cheapest AI speaker

On the back, the speaker has a USB C connector. Thanks to it, we can not only use the speaker for 6 hours, but we can also plug it into an external battery to increase its autonomy. We can also leave it connected anywhere constantly as a normal speaker. The built-in battery is 480 mAh, and the charging power is 1.5 W.

The speaker has a sound power of 2 W, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, so you need the connection of the mobile to connect to the Internet and be able to use the AI. On a physical level, on the front, we have the speaker to emit the sound, while on the top we have the buttons to turn off and mute the microphone, in addition to the opening for the microphone itself. At the bottom, we have two non-slip silicone feet.

To configure it, you have to use the Xiaomi app, where we can put a custom name to the assistant, in addition to updating the firmware. We can also configure various operating modes so that it never turns off, or turns off after 30 minutes without using it.

Being connected by Bluetooth to the mobile, we can also use it to play music with it and control the playback using voice commands, in addition to being able to use it as a speaker for calls. The range of the connection is 10 meters.

It only costs 6.2 euros

Its price is 49 yuan, about 6.2 euros to change, thus becoming the cheapest smart speaker of the market, although at the end of the day you need to continue using the mobile. Currently, we can use an Android mobile with the Google Assistant with any external speaker in the same way, although here at least the native integration is somewhat better, and curiously similar to what we see in devices like the Echo Auto, which depends on Bluetooth from our mobile so that the device can access the Internet.

