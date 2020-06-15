Editor's PickTech NewsElectronicsGaming
Xiaomi launches the cheapest 165 Hz 1440p gaming monitor

xiaomi 27 inch monitor

Xiaomi began its journey with gaming monitors recently, and this year the company aims to offer a full range of monitors at unimaginable prices. If they already launched the cheapest Full HD monitor, now they have decided to announce the gaming monitor of 165 Hz and with 1440p resolution cheapest on the market. And the price difference with which it follows is abysmal.

Gaming monitors have been falling in price in recent years. Using 144, 165 or even 240 Hz monitors has become a must in competitive games. Therefore, Xiaomi has decided to launch into this market with the 27-inch Xiaomi Monitor.

165 Hz and 1440p: the 27-inch Xiaomi Monitor is ideal for gaming

This monitor has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, using an IPS panel. It has a refresh rate of 165 Hz, and a response time of 1 ms MPRT, or 4 ms GtG, which is the minimum that IPS monitors achieve without having to resort to an intense overdrive that worsens the image quality. The range of vision is 178º.

In addition to these excellent features, we find HDR compatibility. The monitor uses an 8-bit panel, but according to Xiaomi, it reproduces 95% of the standard DCI-P3. The maximum brightness is 400 nits, so it is certified DisplayHDR 400. It also has a blue light filter, and it has two USB 3.0 connectors on the back along with a headphone jack. The monitor uses a VESA mount and can be placed vertically or on the wall, in addition to tilting from top to bottom, rotating, or moving from top to bottom. The monitor also has very thin frames, making it ideal for a multi-monitor setup.

To play, we also have Adaptive Sync. Xiaomi does not name “FreeSync” as such, but hopefully, it can be used with both AMD and NVIDIA cards to eliminate tearing.

For only 24o euros

Its price is 1,899 yuan during the crowdfunding, about 238 euros to change. When it goes on sale, its price will rise to 2,199 yuan, about 275 euros in exchange. In both cases, it is the cheapest monitor on the market with these characteristics. It can be purchased in China from June 17. There is no monitor on the market that comes close in price to 165 Hz, although there are some 144 Hz that we can find below 300 euros; although none with DisplayHDR.

This is the fourth monitor that Xiaomi brings to the market, after the two 23.8-inch Xiaomi and Redmi and the curved 34-inch. And according to rumours, this is not going to be the last, and soon they will launch many others. Rumours suggest that they will launch up to 20 different monitor models to the market, with which they want to sell 30 million units.

 

