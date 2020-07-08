Xiaomi launches new very cheap RedmiBook 14 and 16-inch laptops

Xiaomi has some of the laptops most interesting on the market, with a reasonable price and a spectacular design and performance. The company released Redmibooks this year as even cheaper computers than Mi Notebooks, and today they’ve revamped them including processors. 10th generation Intel Ice Lake.

Specifically, we find two models: The RedmiBook 14 II, and the RedmiBook 16. The 14-inch is the second generation, and Xiaomi debuts 16-inch laptops with Intel processors for the first time, since to date they did have models for sale with AMD Ryzen processors. We also have a renovated keyboard, where the keys have a tour of 1.5 mm.

RedmiBook 14 II

The RedmiBook 14 II has a renewed design compared to the previous generation. The most important change is found on the screen, which now happens to take advantage of 90.6% on the front of the device.

Internally, we find the option to choose between two processors: Intel Core i5-1035G1 up to 3.6 GHz (4 cores / 8 threads) e Intel Core i7-1065G7 up to 3.9 GHz (4 cores / 8 threads), both based on the 10 nm Ice Lake architecture. As for GPU, both chips incorporate an Intel Iris Plus, and also the Xiaomi laptops carry an NVIDIA GeForce MX350 with 2 GB of VRAM. We can also choose between 8 and 16 GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM.

The screen features a 14-inch size with Full HD resolution, and a maximum brightness of 250 nits, reproducing 100% of the sRGB spectrum. The built-in SSD is 512 GB, and it has a 40 Wh battery with 65 W fast charge to charge 50% of the battery in 30 minutes. The autonomy of the model is 7.5 hours making light use of surfing the Internet.

The dimensions of this model are 320.51 x 203.1 x 16.85 mm, and a weight of only 1.3 kg. Also includes WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and USB 3.1 Gen 1, 3.5mm jack, and 4W speakers.

The prices for the Redmibook 14 II models are:

Intel Core i5-1035G1 and 8 GB of RAM: 4,699 yuan, about 593 euros

Intel Core i5-1035G1 and 16 GB of RAM: 4,999 yuan, about 631 euros

Intel Core i7-1065G7 and 8 GB of RAM: 5,399 yuan, about 682 euros

Intel Core i7-1065G7 and 16 GB of RAM: 5,699 yuan, about 720 euros

RedmiBook 16

He RedmiBook 16 it has better features in its base model. We find the same configuration of processors and graphics cards, and we can only acquire it directly with 16 GB of RAM, so we clearly see that Xiaomi wants to compete with the MacBook Pro. We also have a 512 GB SSD, but the battery happens to have 46 Wh and 65W fast charge, lasting up to 8.5 hours.

Its dimensions are 367.2 x 232.86 x 17.55 mm, with a weight of 1.8 kg. It also has WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The screen is 16.1 inches, and takes advantage of 90% of the front, in addition to reproducing 100% of the sRGB spectrum, with up to 300 nits of brightness. This model does not have a webcam.

The prices for the RedmiBook 16 with Intel processor are:

Intel Core i5-1035G1 and 16GB of RAM: 4,999 yuan, about 631 euros

Intel Core i7-1065G7 and 16 GB of RAM: 5,699 yuan, about 720 euros

As we see, Xiaomi maintains the same prices for the 14 and 16-inch models with the same processors and RAM, since the benefits are almost identical, although the screen and battery of the 16-inch laptop are better. They will all be on sale from July 15.