Xiaomi launches its Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro in Spain: hardware and prices

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Xiaomi launches its Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro in Spain: hardware and prices

Xiaomi has announced the launch today in our country of the new Redmi Mi Note 9 and Mi Note 9 Pro that come to be placed in an economic mid-range and with alternatives to offer service and performance to a good number of users. In addition, as a cherry, the Chinese have also announced the arrival of the Mi 10 Lite 5G.

Redmi Mi Note 9 Pro

In the case of the Mi Note 9 Pro we talk about a terminal with a 6.67 ”DotDisplay screen without a notch and a fingerprint sensor on the side. Install a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G ("G" gaming) processor with 8nm technology, 6GB of RAM and 64 or 128 internal storage that we can expand via microSD.

New Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro. "Srcset =" https: https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
New Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro.

Cameras are one of its strengths since It comes with four 64, 8, 5 and 2MP sensors with wide angle, ultra wide angle, macro and depth functions, o ToF (time of flight) that is used to improve the results of portrait modes in photography, or for augmented reality tasks. It has a 16MP selfie camera and a 5,020 mAh battery. that will allow you to last all day without going through a charger, with 30W fast charge technology capable of reaching 60% in just half an hour.

They also add Multifunctional NFC, 3.5mm minijack connector, infrared port, Android 10 installation and you will have it available to buy from June 1 at a price of 249 euros for the 6/64 model, and 299 for the 6 / 128GB in colors interstellar gray, tropical green and glacier white.

Redmi Mi Note 9

The little brother cuts some components to become one of the best value for money devices that you can buy in Spain. Bring a screen 6.53 ”DotDisplay protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, configurations of 3 or 4GB of RAM and 64 and 128 gigabytes of internal storage that we can expand via microSD.

New Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro. "Srcset =" https: https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
New Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro.

It also has four cameras although of lower quality than the Pro model: 48, 8, 2 and 2MP sensors with wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, macro and ToF functions, respectively, for AR and photographic enhancement issues. For selfies, we will have 13MP camouflaged in a module of the water drop type. The battery is identical to that of the Pro model, with 5,020 mAh. although with less fast charging technology, only 18W.

New Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro. "Srcset =" https: https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
New Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro.

Dispose of Multifunctional NFC, 3.5mm minijack connector, infrared port, Android 10 installation and will be ready in stores also on June 1 at a price of 199 euros for the 3/64 model, and 249 for the 4 / 128GB. You will have it ready to buy from June 1 at a price of 249 euros in the case of the 6/64 model, and 299 for the 6 / 128GB in colors midnight gray, forest green and polar white.

5G version of the Mi 10 Lite

By last, Xiaomi has also announced the arrival of the Mi 10 Lite 5G in Spain, in presale from tomorrow May 27, at a price of 349 euros for the 6 / 64GB version that will come home on June 15. The 6 / 128GB model will raise its price to 399 euros and will be available from June 1 in operators, and in the middle of next month in stores.

>

 

