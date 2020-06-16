Xiaomi launches its fastest car charger: 36 W

Fast charging is not something that is limited to chargers in our home. More and more mobile phones are charging at figures such as 30 or 45 W, since the batteries in the terminals have not stopped growing in recent years and less charging time is required. Now Xiaomi has launched one of the chargers for the car faster from the market to forget about having to carry an external battery on you.

The figure at which this charger charge is 36 W. This is found in many chargers on Amazon, such as this one from AUKEY which is worth 13.99 euros or this one from UGREEN with a USB C connector for 13.99 euros. The Xiaomi one offers similar benefits, where we find the limit in the benefits offered by each port.

Xiaomi improves its charger to offer 18 W on both connectors

And it is that the ports USB A offer only up to 18 W maximum power, in configurations that are normally 9 V and 2 A, or 12V and 1.5 A. The connectors of the car are 12V, so even if the manufacturer incorporates a USB C port, which accepts more power and Power Delivery, it is not going to get much more charging power.

Thus, this Xiaomi car charger is the fastest that the company has launched on the market, offering the same as other competitors, but at a lower price. We find two USB A ports up to 18 W power each, both with Quick Charge 3.0 (QC 3.0) from Qualcomm. It has protection against high temperatures, against surges, surges and short circuits, and metal finishes instead of plastic as most of these chargers usually use.

Xiaomi has redesigned the charger based on the opinions received about the previous model, and they have improved the grip on bumpy roads since the previous one had some other problems. The model that they already sell in Spain offered a maximum of 18 W for a connector or 15 W with both ports at the same time. With the new one, you can take advantage of all the charger features, with 18 W in each port at the same time if we have two mobile phones connected, for example.

It will cost around 14 euros in Spain

Its price is only 69 yuan, some 8.6 euros to change. It is already on sale in China, and will soon appear on various export portals. The previous model is worth 9.99 euros in Spain, costing 49 yuan in China (6.12 euros). Thus, extrapolating, the price in Spain of the new charger would be around 14 euros, similar to that of other chargers found on Amazon.