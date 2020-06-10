Xiaomi launches a smart kitchen for less than 200 euros

Editor's PickTech NewsSmart Gadgets
Xiaomi It continues to innovate and launch curious new products on the market. While we wait for the launch of the My Band 5 for tomorrow, and with the arrival of new laptops on Friday, today the company has launched an interesting new smart kitchen with a laugh price.

Specifically, it has launched two smart kitchen packs from the Mijia Smart Smoke Stove Set, with one for natural gas and one for butane. The pack includes two hotplates, and also a fume extractor, which is also sold separately from today. The cookers are made of aluminium and offer great durability. They also feature a low battery reminder to replace the spark battery.


The extractor hood It is not only smart because it can be controlled with the mobile to adjust the intensity of the fan and turn on the light, but when we are cooking it activates itself as soon as it detects smoke. In addition, it can be paired with the smoke or gas detector, and when the detector is activated, the extractor can be configured to activate.

The price of the kitchen is 1,599 yuan, some 199 euros to change. They will be on sale soon in China.

Xiaomi Bluetooth Headset Pro

Xiaomi today also launched the Xiaomi Bluetooth Headset Pro, an earphone exclusively oriented to make calls since we only found one earpiece instead of two.

The earpiece has a 12mm speaker, although the microphone is the part that stands out the most. It has a triple noise reduction system, including the use of two microphones to cancel ambient noise and a software-level algorithm. Connectivity is Bluetooth 5.0, offering a more stable signal and lower battery consumption. The headset is also compatible with voice assistants such as Siri or Google Assistant.

The headphone battery has 100 mAh capacity and lasts 8 hours of use at 50% volume, and can be extended up to 40 hours with the charging case having 600 mAh battery, which uses USB C connector. The headphones are waterproof IPX5, and its design makes it very difficult to escape from our ear. It has touch controls, being able to end calls or accept them with a simple touch. The headphones have a rotation system that makes it possible to put them on both the left and right ear.

Its price is 199 yuan, about 25 euros to change, and are already on sale in China. These types of products, unfortunately, do not make much sense when the TWS is a best seller and you can find headphones for the same price from Xiaomi itself as the AirDots, or those from Redmi, which can be obtained in export stores for a laughable 10 euros.

