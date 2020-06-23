Xiaomi launches a compact and portable projector that will not cost you even 100 euros

Xiaomi has branches that reach all corners of the electronics and do not stay only on mobile phones, but go further. And one of those areas in which from time to time we find really interesting surprises is that of image projectors, the kind that can allow you to turn your living room into a cinema.

And the one of today is not the Xiaomi model with better performance, color, compatibility with HDR or resolution, but a perfect solution to have it in the room, next to the nightstand, or to give it to children and let them play in their rooms to see everything projected on the wall. Be that as it may, this Wanbo T2 Free Projector may interest you more than you imagine.

Portable, compact and cheap

We could say that this Xiaomi projector has the three "b's" of "good, beautiful and cheap" because in a very small space it collects a large number of virtues. The first its design, small, manageable, with a more than fun finish reminiscent of those of the first portable televisions (with antenna) of the 80s: 110x150x140mm.

Portable and compact Xiaomi projector.

In its small body it incorporates a 150 ANSI projector with FullHD resolution, this is 1,920×1,080 pixels and a variable size of the image that goes from 40 to 120 inches, which we can achieve with a distance of three from the wall. In addition, this device offers all kinds of controls on the image to correct inclination, perspective, etc., which we can control from its remote control.

Portable and compact Xiaomi projector.

In addition, this Xiaomi projector has a curious system of Absolutely watertight internal ventilation that prevents specks of dust or dirt from ending up depositing on the lens, which causes spots in the image that we see on the wall. But it is more, one of the strong points of this Wanbo T2 Free Projector is that we will not need an external sound equipment to listen to what we put on.

The projector comes equipped with two small 3W speakers on both sides so with a single cable, that of the adapter, we can take the complete projection equipment to any location. As for the connections, it does not have too many but they will serve you for any gadget: HDMI, USB-A and AV input, in case you still have a VHS at home, or a console from the 90s and 2000s.

Finally, say that, according to the manufacturer, the LED bulb has an estimated life of about 20,000 hours, which is not bad at all. Are you interested in buying it, because for about 599 yuan (75 euros) you could get it from Youpin, the platform where Xiaomi has put this device on sale.

