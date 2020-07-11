Tech NewsShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Xiaomi, Italian launch event on July 15: Mi Band 5 and more?

By Brian Adam
Xiaomi has let us know without too many words, by sending us the image that you can see on the cover accompanied by the words “stay tuned”: Wednesday 15 July 2020 there will be an Italian launch event which will start at 2pm local.

The icons in the image “speak clearly”: there will be a direct streaming broadcast simultaneously on Facebook, YouTube and the company’s official portal. Among other things, the illustration sent to us by Xiaomi also leaves us some clues on what will be presented. In fact, inside the “2” there is what looks like the wheel of an electric scooter (for more information, we recommend you to consult our review of Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro, that a successor is coming?).

The first “0” seems to represent in all respects the Mi Band 5 smartband, already announced abroad. The second “2” seems to almost represent the photographic sector and the fingerprint sensor of a smartphone, but it is difficult at the moment to make predictions on the model involved. The last “0” seems to refer to the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick recently leaked. In short, the event of the next 15 July 2020 could be interesting for fans, given that we are talking about products expected by a certain type of user.

Always staying at Xiaomi, did you know that the 65-inch Mi TV 4S TV was recently brought to Italy?

