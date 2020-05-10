Xiaomi is the 'invisible' camera of the smartphone: that's where it is

It really seems that Xiaomi is working on an "invisible" camera. This would be a particularly interesting solution, which would potentially put an end to the various notches and holes.

Well, according to what is reported by Let's Go Digital, Xiaomi has filed a patent in China regarding the implementation of a front camera below the screen in some smartphones coming soon. It appears that the patent was filed last year.

For the uninitiated, OPPO has already shown this technology on a working prototype at the end of 2019. In short, although there is still a lot of work to be done on the realization, it is not just a theoretical project, but something concrete, which could bring an interesting novelty to the smartphone world.

In fact, over the past few years, manufacturers have searched for the most diverse methods to succeed make mobile devices more "all-screen", from the notch to its "drop" variant, through the pop-up cameras and the hole for the front sensors, without forgetting the "removable" body and solutions such as the "shark fin" camera.

Returning to Xiaomi patent, "invisible" camera placement should vary by model. It seems that the company prefers to place it at the top center or at the top left. If you are wondering how this technology works, you should know that when you have to use the sensor, the smartphone makes the part where the camera is located "transparent", allowing the camera to perform its function.

Regarding the timings, it is very difficult to make estimates, but it seems that 2020 and 2021 could be the years in which we will see the first concrete solutions of this type.