Xiaomi, is the 120W charger a reality? Photos and videos leaked

In the last few hours videos and photos related to a charger that would mark a great milestone for Xiaomi and for the smartphone market in general. In fact, it seems that the Chinese company has managed to make a 120W charger, so soon we could see some nice ones.

In particular, according to what reported by GSMArena and Gizmochina, the multimedia contents involved show an alleged 120W charger (model MDY-12-ED, 20V / 6A). The latter seems to be ready by now, at least for the Chinese market, and according to some sources, it could arrive in the next few months. It would be an excellent goal, given that until a few months ago there was a rumor of a 100W charging system, capable of completing a full charge in just 17 minutes. Probably, therefore, the charge at 120W could drop below 15/10 minutes.

Do you think that in recent weeks we have tried a smartphone with support for a quick charge at 65W and the latter is already able to bring the device from 0% to 100% in just over half an hour. In short, we told you in the in-depth study dedicated to the best charging technologies (released in 2019) that in 2020 we would have seen some good news in this regard.

In any case, there are several people who are expressing some doubts about the veracity of the leak. We’ll see.