Xiaomi is preparing 'Lite' and 'Pro' versions of its Mi Smart Band 5

By Brian Adam
0
0

A week ago we were about to meet the new generation of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band and almost all the Chinese fans were clear that we would see the two versions of always, a normal model, which is the one that ends up reaching other territories outside the Asian country, and another NFC for domestic consumption capable of making contactless payments and such things.

Well, it seems that the Chinese are going to innovate with these Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 and not only will those first models arrive, but two more that could correspond to two unpublished in the ranges of Chinese smartbands: the Lite and the Pro. This nomenclature will not surprise the most Xiaomi fans, who already know how their models usually dot their models with these types of nomenclatures.

Sneak in via My Wear

As you know, one of the places where more and better information can be obtained about the future plans of some companies is inside their own apps, where they leave little breadcrumbs to, in the future, launch new functions or compatibility with devices that will hit the market.

And this is the case of the new Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5, which two other models that no one imagined existed have just been sighted within the Mi Wear code. With the names of "Kongming", "Kongming L", "Kongming Pro" and "Kongming Lite", the Chinese are revealing that their activity bracelet will have two more versions than we already knew.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5.

The first two "Kongming" would correspond to the models already announced by Xiaomi almost a week ago, that is, the normal Mi Smart Band 5 and the NFC that will arrive in China first, so the others They will complete for the first time a range that never before had neither Pro versions nor Lite. We will see anyway in the coming weeks what differences there are with respect to what we already know, what functions they will add or what they will cut in each of them.

Although there is not much data, it seems that now the information that spoke of a new Chinese smartband with full screen front makes sense, with images that got to leak in which this effect could be seen. After the presentation last week, those photos were buried by today, but now they make all the sense again. We will be attentive, however, to how the Chinese manage times to publicize these new devices.

