Xiaomi Insta360: the 3D and VR camera with built-in holographic viewfinder

It is an extraordinary ‘all in one’ pack.

3D and 360 photography has had its important moments over the years. Times when they exploded as if they were to become a must-see reference from that moment, but with the passing of the generations they have gradually languished. Surely you remember those three-dimensional screens of some mobiles, or Samsung’s commitment to VR with its Gear 360.

Now Xiaomi has gone one step further and, to all lovers of compact action cameras, puts in your hands a device as original as it is useful, Because it will allow us to choose what type of content we want to create: if 360º photographs and videos or 3D content to see, in both cases, with the help of virtual reality glasses. Oculus, or a Gear VR from Samsung, and even some LIVE.

A surprising two in one

This Xiaomi Insta360 VR is a camera that has two lenses and a transformable body depending on what we need. If we fold it, we will take 360º photos and videos, but if we open it, we can emulate the position of the eyes to also obtain files compatible with a 3D glasses. But there is more, even if your mobile does not have a three-dimensional screen, you can enjoy those contents thanks to an original case that comes with the set.

Insta360 VR 360 and 3D configuration.

As you can see in the video that we leave below, the case allows to separate the frames of the left and right eye to offer us a holographic sensation total. If you have tried a Nintendo 3DS console, surely you already know that depth effect that is obtained thanks to the texture of that case that comes along with this Insta360 VR, and that is capable of separating the images to project them separately to each of them. the eyes.

In addition, this camera comes with an image stabilizer (FlowState) that allows us to record videos with hardly any bumps or jumps, since the set also consists of a tripod that allows us to carry it comfortably with the hand, or leave it on a table in any moment. Incorporates HDR, videos with 5.7K resolution, hyperlapse and direct integration with Adobe Premiere, in case you want to edit all the content easily, saving intermediate steps and imports.

Insta360 VR camera 360 configuration.

It weighs just 113 grams, get photos with 18MP resolution (6.080×23.040 pixels), is compatible with iOS and Android (version 5.1 or higher), it has a 1,200 mAh battery, charging microUSB connector and microSD card slot up to 128GB. You can buy it at a price that ranges between 390 and 415 euros in some Asian retailers.